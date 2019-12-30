Products to Help With Post-Workout Recovery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For serious athletes, recovery after exercise is crucial. Allowing the body to rest after working out is a major factor in maintaining peak physical condition because the pause between training is when muscles can heal and rejuvenate. For many athletes, both professional and recreational, having enough time to fully recuperate between workouts can be difficult, and the threat of continued stress to an injury is common.

More and more athletes are starting to include Kinesiology tape as a part of their training and game-day routine. Chinese sports medicine pioneer, Gsport has engineered a specialty line of Kinesiology tape for athletes of all types, with increased durability and strength. Kinesiology tape is a type of athletic tape that adheres to skin, running along the musculature of the human body. Kinesiology tape works by lifting the top layer of skin away from the muscle tissue, allowing for improved circulation and ease of movement. Increasing circulation is shown to help with post-workout inflammation by allowing more blood to flow to the affected areas.

Allowing muscles to rest with the use of Kinesiology tape is considered a form of short-term recovery. Short-term recovery is what athletes do to help their bodies recover immediately after working out. Short-term recovery can include ice baths, warm showers, therapeutic wraps, and simply rest. For this reason, Gsport also manufactures sports bandages, as well as Cohesive Cold Bandages. The purpose of cold bandages is to act as a protective wrap, surrounding the affected muscle area and emitting a cooling sensation, similar to using an ice pack. The advantage of the Cohesive Cold Bandage is that it's much more portable than an ice pack, so athletes don't have to wait to cool their muscles down.

The human body is amazing in its ability to adapt to new types of physical stressors. As athletes continue to tone their bodies, with the inclusion of healthy cool-down routines, they will begin to acquire the necessary skills to workout with fewer and fewer injuries. As the body continues to shorten its own recovery time through adaptation, the continued use of Kinesiology tape during workouts to increase blood flow to muscles can help keep physical stressors low.

Gsport manufactures all of its sports medicine products, from Kinesio tape to Cohesive Cold Bandages, in their state-of-the-art facility in China's Zhejiang Province. All research, development, and manufacturing are done in house, to ensure they have the most control over the final product. After years of international success, Gsport is finally bringing its products to the American market, with Kinesiology tape and Cohesive Cold Bandages available from U.S. retailers as soon as 2020.

