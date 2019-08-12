Productsup Cited in Independent Report on Trade Investment With Modern Syndicated Data

BERLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Productsup, a leading provider of software for product content syndication and optimizing product data feeds, today announced that it has been included in the July 2019 Forrester report 'Use Modern Syndicated Sales Data Sources To Boost Return On Trade Promotions', by George Lawrie. The report shows how syndicated data services can help businesses to increase ROI from trade promotion campaigns.

According to the report, "Recent studies of thousands of trade promotion campaigns show that without accurate, timely feedback on the uplift from each campaign tactic, most campaigns yield little or no ROI. This situation is particularly galling because CPG manufacturers invest as much as 20% of gross revenues in trade funds and a further 6% to 12% in marketing."

Marcel Hollerbach, CMO at Productsup, said, "As businesses, especially in areas such as CPG, strive to maximize the return on their investment in trade promotions, syndicated product data services, such as those offered by Productsup, are helping them to achieve this goal. As we believe Forrester's report shows, such data provides valuable information, enabling companies to run campaigns and promotions more effectively, and to gain more crucial insights along the way. We're glad to be cited in this report alongside leaders in data management, such as dunnhumby and Nielsen."

You can download your complimentary copy of the report here .

Productsup provides an innovative SaaS platform that empowers brands and retailers to optimize and syndicate their product content to all digital marketing, shopping and B2B retail channels, such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, or Walmart. With agile data and seamless connectivity, the award-winning company helps customers break through data silos and get their products to market quickly.

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Productsup is trusted by more than 800 businesses worldwide, including five Fortune 20 companies and market leaders like IKEA, Trivago, Superdry and Rakuten.

