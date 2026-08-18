Prodx and Hy-Vee Extend Partnership, Expanding Product Data Infrastructure and Ecommerce Personalization

Collaboration Advances Hy-Vee's Digital Shopping Experience

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodx and Hy-Vee, Inc. today announced the extension of its partnership, the product data infrastructure company powering Hy-Vee's digital commerce experience. Prodx has structured nearly 265,000 Hy-Vee products — standardizing an average of seven attributes per SKU across more than 1,200 attribute types and 5,800 active categories — building the data foundation that drives buy again, substitutions, personalization, and digital merchandising across the retailer's online shopping platform.

Prodx's infrastructure today powers nearly every stage of the Hy-Vee digital shopping experience, including helping and assisting the grocer's most loyal online customers. For returning shoppers, the Purchases and Essentials experiences recreate the familiarity of a regular shopping routine — surfacing the products customers buy most and organizing them in ways that match how they typically shop. The Predictions function layers in forward-looking intelligence, anticipating what a customer is likely to need before they've searched for it.

The Substitutions experience ensures customers are provided alternatives when a preferred item is unavailable. The Recommendations, Complements, Discover, Variations, and Impulses functions work together to surface relevant alternatives, companion products, and new items that fit naturally into a customer's cart — adding value without friction.

The Prodx Aisles App provides Hy-Vee's team direct control over the digital merchandising experience, allowing the retailer to personalize even further at the individual shopper level, run A/B tests across experiences, and ensure only relevant products surface in any given context.

"Hy-Vee's online shopping platform truly shows what our infrastructure can do at scale. Hy-Vee's relentless focus on personalization and customization combined with our product offerings transform the online experience for the customer by making shopping decisions easier and faster."

— Adam Christmann, Prodx

The partnership will continue to provide deeper personalization capabilities that move closer to a true customized shopping experience for every Hy-Vee customer as well as a broader data infrastructure scope that extends Prodx's capabilities.

About Prodx

Prodx is a product data infrastructure and ecommerce optimization company that helps retailers structure, enrich, and activate their product catalog data at scale. Through a suite of experience APIs and the Aisles merchandising platform, Prodx powers search, personalization, and discovery across the digital storefronts of leading grocery retailers. https://prodx.com/

About Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 560 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $14 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee was recently named one of the top grocery stores in America by USA TODAY. The company's more than 70,000 employees provide "A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle" to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

Media Contact: Joe Szala / [email protected]

SOURCE Prodx