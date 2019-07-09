ProElite® line of ultra-premium horse feed now available across the US

MINNEAPOLIS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For horse owners focused on performance, choosing the right feed can make all the difference. Now, horse owners across the U.S. have access to the best horse feed line on the market. ProElite® feeds, the market's first ultra-premium horse feed, give horse owners the confidence they need to win.

First launched regionally in 2017 by Cargill as a completely new line of products, ProElite feed is now available nationwide for horse owners looking to achieve peak performance in their horses.

Without quality nutrition, horses are at a disadvantage. That's why some of the best horse professionals count on ProElite feeds.

"Horses need a feed with premium ingredients and excellent nutrition," said Russell Mueller, U.S. retail equine marketing manager for Cargill. "ProElite feeds use a special blend of ingredients, specifically developed to support performance and stamina, as well as maintain overall condition and appearance."

Composed of an exclusive amino acid profile, ProElite feeds are designed to promote enhanced appearance, performance and wellness. Regulated levels of sugar and starches give horse owners confidence in their calorie sourcing. And with six strains of probiotics and two forms of prebiotics, ProElite helps ensure the horse's digestive tract is working at peak efficiency.

All ProElite feeds are vigorously tested to ensure consistent ingredients, appearance and nutrition in every bag. While most feeds only list a one-time nutritional value on a website, the nutritional value of ProElite feeds is listed and guaranteed right on the tag.

"We believe there can only be one best," Mueller said. "ProElite feeds are designed to give horses the competitive edge they need to rise above the rest."

To meet nationwide demand, Cargill will distribute ProElite feeds through a network of more than 20 manufacturing and stocking facilities across the U.S.

To learn more about ProElite equine feeds, visit a local authorized dealer or ProEliteHorseFeed.com.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 153 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

About Cargill Animal Nutrition

Cargill's Animal Nutrition business has more than 20,000 employees at more than 275 facilities in 40 countries. Fueled by our innovation and research, we offer a range of products and services to feed manufacturers, animal producers, and feed retailers around the world, helping put food on the plates of nearly one billion people around the world every day. Cargill's Animal Nutrition business offers a range of compound feed, premixes, feed additives, supply chain and risk management solutions, software tools and animal nutrition expertise that is unmatched in the industry. For more information about Cargill Animal Nutrition, visit: http://www.cargill.com/feed.

Contact:

Jessica Lohman

Cargill Feed & Nutrition

804-690-1356 | jessica_lohman@cargill.com

SOURCE Cargill

Related Links

http://www.cargill.com/feed

