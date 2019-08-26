ProEnergy Announces String Test Facility

SEDALIA, Mo., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A joint program between ProEnergy and RWE has produced a fully functional plant level string test facility for LM6000 gas turbines located on ProEnergy's 100 acre campus in Sedalia, Missouri. ProEnergy completed construction of its test facility in less than 200 days from contract to first fire. Featuring its own load bank system, ProEnergy is able to test the full range of capacity with the freedom of being decoupled from the grid.

RWE Generation runs one of the largest flexible power plant portfolios in Germany, as well as highly efficient power plants in the UK and the Netherlands with a total capacity exceeding 25 gigawatts.

"Running a fully functional LM6000 string test facility in the United States is a unique advantage for the industry and ProEnergy, giving us a technological and engineering advantage as we push the limits of the LM6000 product capability and test new or improved gas turbine technology," said ProEnergy CEO, Jeff Canon.

ProEnergy is responsible for the construction, management, operations, maintenance, and repair services for energy generation facilities and equipment around the world. ProEnergy has U.S. offices in Sedalia, Missouri; Houston, Texas; and Fort Collins, Colorado; and international locations in a number of countries including Angola, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico and Pakistan. More information is available on ProEnergy's website at www.proenergyservices.com.

SOURCE ProEnergy

