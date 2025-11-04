PROENERGY Donates $1 Million to United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County Safety Net Program

Gift Supports Urgent and Essential Needs in the Region

SEDALIA, Mo., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PROENERGY today announced a $1 million gift to the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County's Safety Net Program. The gift offers transformative support to those in urgent need of utility, rent, food, healthcare, and other assistance.

PROENERGY has a long history of supporting its local communities in Missouri, Texas, Arizona, and beyond. Following the recent divestiture of four power generation facilities to CPS Energy in September, PROENERGY sought to invest in the San Antonio community.

The United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County is a non-profit organization that unites the community to address critical issues by supporting programs that prepare children for life, help students succeed, strengthen families, and assist people in crisis.

"We are deeply grateful for this investment in our community's well-being and in the vital services that help families manage life's toughest moments," says Chris Martin, President and CEO of United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County. "This contribution from PROENERGY reflects a shared commitment to strengthening our community and ensuring that every family has the support they need to move forward."

The gift will benefit up to 40,000 families as they recover from unexpected life events, natural disasters, and crises.

About PROENERGY

PROENERGY is an engineering, R&D, and manufacturing powerhouse. The company addresses every need for fast-start power generation: turbine and package manufacturing, turnkey project execution, power purchase agreements, and asset lifecycle care for turbines and plants. Where others see impossible energy challenges, PROENERGY provides innovative aeroderivative solutions. For more on PROENERGY, visit www.proenergyservices.com.

SOURCE PROENERGY