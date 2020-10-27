ProEquities Names Kim Davis Vice President Of Business Development

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProEquities ("the firm"), a leading independent financial advisory and brokerage firm and subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation, today announced that it has named Kim Davis Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Ms. Davis will manage the firm's long-term growth objectives by leading the recruitment of outside financial professionals and be responsible for boosting productivity by further strengthening its practice management offerings. She will report to ProEquities President Libet Anderson.

Ms. Anderson said, "On behalf of the entire leadership team, I am delighted to welcome Kim to the ProEquities community. Over the course of her distinguished career, she has established herself as a trusted and enabling partner to countless financial professionals committed to delivering unmatched service to clients and growing their businesses. I'm excited about the prospect of working closely with Kim as she leverages her unique and proven gifts to enhance our existing practice management platform and reach the aggressive growth goals we have set for ourselves."

Ms. Davis is a 30-year financial services veteran, having started in the industry immediately upon her graduation from the University of Alabama. She has extensive experience attracting and developing top talent, as well as creating training and support programs that boost the success of financial professionals. During her career she has held leadership positions with a host of prominent firms, including Sterne Agee & Leach and Morgan Stanley. Most recently, she served as Managing Director of Strategy and Growth at Synovus Securities, Inc.

Ms. Davis said, "I am honored to join the ProEquities team. Over the years, the firm has developed a reputation for attracting ambitious and entrepreneurial-minded financial professionals, thanks to its ability to deliver responsive service, tailored solutions and direct access to the leadership team. I look forward to building upon this legacy, not only by further trumpeting our distinct culture within the market but also by developing high-touch, close relationships with existing financial professionals and advancing their professional development."

Ms. Anderson concluded, "Our industry, like nearly every industry, has been forced to confront a series of unprecedented challenges in recent months, but with Kim's leadership, I'm confident that our firm will continue to deliver the tools and services to financial professionals that will allow them to operate efficiently and meet the shifting preferences of their clients."

ABOUT PROEQUITIES

Founded in 1985, ProEquities, member FINRA/SIPC, is an RIA and a broker/dealer. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, this wholly-owned subsidiary of Protective Life Corporation supports more than 500 independent financial professionals nationwide with over $17 billion in client assets as of December 2019, as investment advisor representatives and registered representatives, as well as financial professionals who work through hybrid service models. For more information on ProEquities, please visit www.ProEquities.com.

ABOUT PROTECTIVE LIFE CORPORATION

Protective Life Corporation provides financial services through the production, distribution and administration of insurance and investment products throughout the U.S. The company traces its roots to the corporation's flagship company, Protective Life Insurance Company – founded in 1907. Throughout its more than 110-year history, Protective's growth and success can be largely attributed to its ongoing commitment to serving people and doing the right thing – for its employees, distributors, and most importantly, its customers. The company's home office is located in Birmingham, Alabama, and its 3,000+ employees work across the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had assets of approximately $123 billion. Protective Life Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750). For more information about Protective, please visit www.Protective.com.

Contacts

Michael Dugan / Joseph Kuo

Haven Tower Group

424 652 6520 ext. 106 or ext. 101

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE ProEquities

Related Links

https://proequities.com/

