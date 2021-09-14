ProEst Estimating Announces Full Integration with Sage Intacct Construction

Both ProEst and Sage Intacct Construction are designed to eliminate the need for paper-based processes, improve data access and enable collaboration among teams, a hallmark of cloud-based software solutions. "In many ways, ProEst and Sage share the same vision for the construction industry," said Melody Williams, Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct. "As technology providers, we have both seen the positive impacts of our cloud platforms, and we look forward to the many benefits this new integration will deliver for our joint customers."

ProEst was a cloud pioneer, moving their construction estimating platform fully to the cloud in 2015. ProEst now maintains offices in the United States, Canada and Australia and serves the needs of more than 8,000 industry professionals. For more information, go to www.proest.com . For more information about the ProEst and Sage Intacct integration, go to https://proest.com/integrations/sage-intacct/ .

