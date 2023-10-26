PROF. DOUGLAS A. MELTON, WINNER OF THE III EDITION OF THE 'ABARCA PRIZE' FOR HIS DISRUPTIVE CURE OF TYPE 1 DIABETES, IS RECEIVED BY HIS MAJESTY THE KING OF SPAIN

The Profesor Douglas A. Melton opens the door to cure type 1 diabetes

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Douglas A. Melton's studies focus on curing type 1 diabetes through transplants of insulin-producing cells, particularly pancreatic beta cells, which measure glucose levels and secrete the right amount of insulin, achieving a "functional cure" in type 1 diabetes patients in clinical trials. This is one of the most disruptive scientific discoveries of our time with important medical, and even social implications.

Dra. Elena Abarca, Dr. Juan Abarca, His Majesty the King of Spain, Professor Douglas A Melton and Alberto Muñoz, President of FiHM
For this important scientific breakthrough, Professor Melton, co-director of Harvard Stem Cell Institute, researcher at Howard Hughes Institute of Medicine and distinguished research fellow at Vertex Pharmaceuticals in Boston, was received by His Majesty the King of Spain in recognition for being honoured with the third edition of the ABARCA PRIZE, the Doctor Juan Abarca International Award for Medical Science. Dr. Juan Abarca and Dra. Elena Abarca, president and vice president of HM Hospitales, respectively, and Professor Alberto Muñoz, president of the Fundación de Investigación HM Hospitales (FiHM) also attended the meeting.

Professor Melton, who received 100.000 euros and a certified diploma for the prize, commented that "I am very excited and delighted about the 'ABARCA PRIZE' award and I want to thank the Abarca Cidón family and the FiHM. But for me the greatest reward would be that my children would never have to take insulin injections. For any father, seeing that he can get his children free from an illness is the greatest reward I can aspire to. My commitment is that a child who is currently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes can think that he will have a cure, and I have no reason to believe that it is not possible. My message is a message of hope for them."

Melton is currently working with his team and different pharmaceutical companies on different clinical trials to develop cell therapy as a new treatment for type 1 diabetes. "Possibly the two most important changes in research are the ability to modify genes and the use of stem cells. The combination of both will provide new treatments for many diseases." Melton concluded.

