Prof. Dr. Karsten Hemmrich Appointed as CEO of POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

News provided by

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

15 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

DIEBURG, Germany, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics proudly welcomes Prof. Dr. Karsten Hemmrich as its new Chief Executive Officer, signalling a strategic move towards further innovation and growth in Breast Aesthetics and body contouring technologies worldwide.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, a global leader in over 80 countries, has consistently been at the forefront of advancements in Breast Aesthetics through its pioneering silicone breast implants and body contouring solutions.

Continue Reading
Prof. Dr. Karsten Hemmrich Appointed as CEO of POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics
Prof. Dr. Karsten Hemmrich Appointed as CEO of POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

"I am honoured to lead POLYTECH into its next phase of innovation and expansion. With a distinguished team and a robust pipeline of products, our future is exceedingly promising", said Prof. Hemmrich.

Bringing a wealth of experience from his tenure as Global Vice President at Essity and previous roles at BSN Medical and McKinsey & Company, Prof. Hemmrich's initial expertise in plastic surgery, and his more recent expertise in medtech, biotech, and pharma augment POLYTECH's strategic vision.

Christoph Boehmer, Chairman of POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics, highlights Prof. Hemmrich's unique perspective, blending plastic surgery field experience with medical device expertise and private equity leadership.

"Innovative products and highest quality standards with the 'Made in Germany' quality have been integral to POLYTECH's success," adds Kai Wiesenbach, executive group member at DBAG, the lead investor in POLYTECH. "Prof. Hemmrich's track record in innovation and business transformation aligns seamlessly with our growth trajectory. We also thank Maria Schaecher, our interim CEO and CFO, transitioning now to the role of CFO, ensuring continuity and stability within the organisation".

About POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics

With a global footprint in over 80 countries, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics is an international leader in Breast Aesthetics, specialising in the development and production of innovative silicone breast implants and other body contouring implants and technologies.

POLYTECH is renowned for its commitment to innovation, as exemplified by the groundbreaking B-Lite® lightweight breast implants and a diverse portfolio that caters to personalised concepts of beauty. With an emphasis on high quality and safety, POLYTECH products are designed and manufactured in Germany and reflect dedication to excellence in every aspect.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340549/Prof_Dr_Karsten_Hemmrich.jpg

SOURCE POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.