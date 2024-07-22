Prof Franklin Tao and his Wife, Victims of China Initiative, to Hold Press Conference on Capitol Hill Following Federal Court Appeal Victory

WHO: Prof Franklin Tao, his wife, his lawyer, Peter Zeidenberg, Members of Congress, representatives from Asian American civil rights and scientific organizations

WHAT: Press Conference

WHEN: July 23, 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm

WHERE: Cannon House Office Building, Room 454, Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prof Franklin Tao and his wife, victims of the discriminatory and now defunct China Initiative, will be holding a press conference on Capitol Hill in the Cannon Building on July 23 at 3:00 pm. This press conference follows their recent victory in a federal court appeal related to their case.

Joined by their lawyer Peter Zeidenberg, Members of Congress, and representatives from various Asian American civil rights and scientific organizations, such as United Chinese Americans (UCA), Asian American Advancing Justice (AAJC), Committee of 100, Asian American Scholar Forum (AASF), Prof Franklin Tao and his wife will discuss their legal battle, the impact of the China Initiative on their lives, and the broader implications of the initiative on the Asian American and scientific communities.

Members of the media are invited to attend the press conference and hear from Prof Franklin Tao, his wife, and other key stakeholders. There will be an opportunity for questions following their statements.

SOURCE United Chinese Americans (UCA)