Prof. Matthias Mann Joins PharmaFluidics Advisory Board

GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaFluidics NV, an innovative player in the field of proteomics with the unique high-resolution µPAC™ micro-Chip chromatography products, is pleased to welcome Prof. Dr. Matthias Mann as member of its Advisory Board.

Prof. Dr. Matthias Mann is a pioneer, eminent researcher and global authority in the field of proteomics. With his research teams at the Max Planck Institute in Munich, Germany and at Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, Prof. Mann progressively turned LC/MS into a highly effective tool for characterizing the totality of proteins in an organism or even a single cell.

With more than 700 publications in proteomics and bioinformatics, Prof. Mann achieved a h-index ranking of over 220 and Google Scholar lists him with more than 230,000 scientific citations.

From his research group in Munich originated in 2016 PreOmics - a company commercializing sample prep sets, and EVOSEP - a company commercializing protein analysis equipment.

Current interests include machine learning with large proteome data sets; and the standardization of routine LC/MS workflows to bring proteomics into clinical and diagnostic labs.

Prof. Gert Desmet, co-founder of PharmaFluidics and chair of its Advisory Board, commented: "We are excited to welcome Prof. Mann to our advisory board, his association endorsing the value of PharmaFluidics and its technology. Prof. Mann has demonstrated true leadership and throughout his career made seminal contributions to advance the chromatography, mass spectroscopy and bio-informatics tools that transformed the field of proteomics; we look forward to his guidance and expect him to make key contributions to the further development of PharmaFluidics."

Prof. Matthias Mann concluded: "My laboratories at the Max-Planck Institute in Munich and the Medical School of the University of Copenhagen are among the largest ones in the world in proteomics. We are credited with being on the forefront of technology and many laboratories follow in our footsteps. In this connection, we are very excited about the technology of PharmaFluidics. I am convinced that they have solved one of the central problems of mass spectrometry-based proteomics, namely the low reproducibility and robustness to date of previous generation packed-bed columns. Based on our results and future developments to be expected from PharmaFluidics, we are planning to make substantial use of this new platform. I imagine that many other laboratories in the world will do the same. The µPAC technology is also eminently suited to help mass spectrometry to enter the valuable clinical market, in my opinion."

About PharmaFluidics

PharmaFluidics develops and commercializes its unique μPACᵀᴹ range of micro-Chip chromatography columns for use in biomarker, diagnostics and drug research & development applications in the global biotech and pharma industries. The unprecedented, game-changing separation performance of PharmaFluidics' μPAC™ chromatography columns allows to identify substantially more compounds in complex biological samples, such as biopsies, proteome digests, culture media or bio-pharmaceutical actives.

The key expertise and IP estate of PharmaFluidics are the design, lithographic production, and surface treatment of silicon wafers for use as separation devices in liquid chromatography. PharmaFluidics collaborates with an extensive network of centers of excellence and pioneer users to develop an increasing range of applications.

For more information, please visit www.pharmafluidics.com

SOURCE PharmaFluidics

Related Links

http://www.pharmafluidics.com

