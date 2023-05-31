Prof. Roger D. Kornberg, Chemistry Nobel laureate, will be joining Tissue Dynamics' advisory board

REHOVOT, Israel, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tissue Dynamics, a disruptive AI/ML biopharma company, announced today that Prof. Roger D. Kornberg, renowned biochemist and professor of structural biology at Stanford University, will be joining its advisory board. Prof. Kornberg, a Nobel laureate in chemistry for his work on the molecular mechanism of cellular transcription, as well as a recipient of numerous other awards for his contributions to cancer research and cardiovascular disease, will bring invaluable perspective to Tissue Dynamics' drug development platform. His research focuses on RNA polymerase, lipid membrane regulation, and chromatin dynamics. With previous experience serving on the advisory boards of Pacific Biosciences and Teva Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Kornberg is expected to provide invaluable insights to Tissue Dynamics.

From left to right: Professor Roger D. Kornberg, Chemistry Nobel laureate and Professor Yaakov Nahmias, founder and Chairman of Tissue Dynamics

"We are honored to welcome Prof. Kornberg to our advisory board," said Professor Yaakov Nahmias, founder and Chairman of Tissue Dynamics. "His discovery of the basic mechanism of transcription has fundamentally transformed our understanding of biology. It is this pursuit of mechanistic understanding that brings us together in Tissue Dynamics, sharing a common vision of mechanism-focused drug development."

Prof. Kornberg expressed, "I am honored to join the advisory board of Tissue Dynamics and look forward to contributing to its success. The rising costs and clinical failures that plague the pharmaceutical industry are due to the failure of animal models and brute force approaches. Tissue Dynamics' vision of human and mechanism-focused discovery offers great potential for disruption."

Tissue Dynamics aims to revolutionize drug development using its proprietary robotic DynamiX platform, which utilizes sensors embedded in human-on-chip models for drug discovery. The company's cutting-edge AI/ML algorithms, integrated into an organ-on-chip platform, provide advanced and critical tools for faster, safer, and more effective drug development, while significantly reducing research and development costs.

This announcement comes months after the signing of the FDA Modernization Act by the American legislature. The Modernization Act allows companies to file for clinical trials by relying on human-on-chip models instead of animal testing. Tissue Dynamics' platform, as evidenced by its successful collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies such as Abbott and Merck, has the potential to eliminate the use of animal models in the discovery process, creating mechanistic understanding of diseases and therapeutics using bionic human models with AI-driven high-throughput automation.

The company's DynamiX AI/ML platform was used to develop an antiviral therapy that recently completed successful Phase 3A clinical studies. Tissue Dynamics' TD01-BVL5, a novel biological therapy for fatty liver disease, completed successful preclinical studies earlier this month.

Prof. Kornberg's expertise is expected to significantly contribute to Tissue Dynamics' success in achieving its goal of transforming drug development.

