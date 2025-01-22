Prof. Xiaosong Li Named First Editor-in-Chief of APL Computational Physics, AIP Publishing's Newest Open Access Journal

Prof. Li's exemplary vision and interdisciplinary mindset will guide and shape the future of this brand-new publication

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing is honored to announce internationally renowned computational chemist Xiaosong Li as the inaugural editor-in-chief of APL Computational Physics.

Currently the Larry R. Dalton Endowed Chair in Chemistry and Associate Dean for Research in the College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Washington, Prof. Li joined the institution in 2005 after earning his PhD in Chemistry from Wayne State University in 2003 and completing postdoctoral research at Yale University. He is also a fellow at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

A researcher at the very forefront of time-dependent quantum theory and relativistic electronic structure methods, Prof. Li's work sits at the intersection of physics, chemistry, materials science, mathematics, and computer science — reflecting the journal's mission to serve as a platform for interdisciplinary advances.

"Prof. Li's interdisciplinary background makes him an ideal choice to lead APL Computational Physics," said Dr. Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing. "We are thrilled that this latest addition to our growing open access portfolio will be guided by someone with such a powerful vision for the future of this field."

Among the many accolades and honors Prof. Li has earned over the course of his career are the National Science Foundation CAREER Award, the American Chemical Society Jack Simons Award in Theoretical Physical Chemistry, and recognition as a Fellow of both the American Physical Society and Royal Society of Chemistry. He has published hundreds of peer-reviewed articles and developed several widely used computational software packages. Under his leadership, APL Computational Physics is set to become a groundbreaking journal in the field.

"We will cultivate a culture of innovation, academic excellence, and community engagement through APL Computational Physics," said Prof. Li. "By leveraging advanced computational science tools, we will strive to deliver transformative insights and pioneering contributions that advance science and benefit society."

Announced in October of 2024, APL Computational Physics is scheduled to publish its first issue in the second half of this year.

The new journal will join APL Materials, APL Photonics, APL Machine Learning, APL Electronic Devices, APL Quantum, APL Energy, and APL Bioengineering in the Applied Physics Letters (APL) family of publications — a growing collection of highly influential journals known for their rigorous standards, integrity, and commitment to scientific excellence for more than 60 years.

ABOUT APL COMPUTATIONAL PHYSICS

APL Computational Physics will serve as a dynamic open access platform for the rapidly evolving landscape of physics where computational techniques are at the core of new developments in research. The journal provides a dedicated outlet for a wide range of computational models, methods, and simulations that span the diverse domains of physics. The journal aims to emphasize interdisciplinary approaches and the integration of computational advancements to provide insights into complex physical challenges.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

