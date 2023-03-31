ProfeNat Quest Tours Announces New and Exciting Tours in Puerto Rico and invites Tourists to Enjoy the Best of "La Isla del Encanto."

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- ProfeNat Quest Tours, a leading tour operator in Puerto Rico, announced today its new and exciting catalog of tours in the region. With these refreshed products, ProfeNat Quest Tours will continue to offer visitors a unique and immersive experience of Puerto Rico's rich culture, history, and natural beauty.

"We're thrilled to announce our new and compelling tours in Puerto Rico," said Natalie Yankuk, ProfeNat Quest Tours' CEO. "Our team is dedicated to providing visitors with a unique and immersive experience of the island, and we're excited to share our passion for Puerto Rico with visitors worldwide. We believe that travel is all about creating memories that last a lifetime. That's why we work closely with our clients to design personalized tours that exceed their expectations."

Founder and principal guide Natalie Yanyuk, Ed.D., is an experienced guide and lecturer who has lived in five countries for over 20 years. She is pursuing a Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration while lecturing about methodology and philosophy of education. ProfeNat, as her students and colleagues know her, is fluent in English, Spanish, Ukrainian and Russian and resides in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

ProfeNat Quest Tours takes great pride in providing high-quality cultural tours customized to meet each client's interests and needs. With its focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail, the company has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry. The new tourism experiences comprise various options, including cultural, adventure, historical, and eco-tours. Visitors can explore the island's diverse landscapes, from its lush rainforests to crystal-clear waters, and learn about its fascinating history and culture.

The recent additions to the company's tours catalog include the following:

Old San Juan Sightseeing Family Fun Tour

This three-hour duration tour is designed to keep all ages engaged and learning. After the meet and greet at the entrance to the La Princesa restaurant, kids will receive an adjusted to their age Scavenger Hunt challenge - to search for hidden points of interest along the route with 32 unique landmarks. Participants will enjoy a guided narrated tour of five centuries-long histories of Old San Juan and Puerto Rico by a knowledgeable guide.

Opulent Old San Juan Cultural Sightseeing Tour

This tour centers on cultural immersion, tasting and experiential, hands-on learning to bring the culture to life. It focuses on a complete gastro-cultural adventure to 32 must-see landmarks and places only locals know about. Embrace the past and the present of the opulent city of Old San Juan - the walled colonial jewel, its art and architecture, history and culture, food, and fun. Includes a rum and coffee tasting,

Nomadic Northwest: Caves, Beaches; Sinkholes, Karstic Mogotes

This eight-hour tour is a full-day trip around the most rewarding area of the island, owing to the magnificent ranges of karstic mogotes, or limestone hillocks, which are only found in a handful of places in the world. The package includes transportation, tickets to the attractions, snorkeling gear, a welcome drink, and a tasting of Puerto Rican finger food samplers.

Northeast Puerto Rico: Rainforest, Rivers, Beach

Explore the unique Northeastern region home to coastal forests, wetlands, a bioluminescent lagoon, seagrass beds, shallow and deep coral reefs, and miles of pristine beaches in this eight-hour trip. This remarkable program includes guided tours to Pinones, Loaiza, El Yunque and Luquillo.

ProfeNat Quest Tours' new tour packages showcase the company's commitment to providing visitors with high-quality, personalized tour experiences. With its team of knowledgeable and experienced guides, ProfeNat Quest Tours is well-equipped to offer visitors a unique and unforgettable experience of Puerto Rico.

Profenat.com is now accepting online bookings from international travelers. "We are proud to offer an experience that allows you to have the most engaging, educational, and enjoyable time in Puerto Rico. So, what are you waiting for? Visit us online at Profenat.com and book your personalized tour today, concluded Yanyuk.

For more information about the agency and its services, please visit www.profenat.com.

About ProfeNat Quest Tours:

ProfeNat Quest Tours is a leading tour operator in Puerto Rico, offering various tour options that showcase the island's rich culture, history, and natural beauty. The company's knowledgeable and experienced guides provide visitors with high-quality, personalized tour experiences. The company is owned and operated by Natalie Yanyuk, Ed.D. It offers the following guided tours in Puerto Rico: Old San Juan Sightseeing Family Fun tour, Opulent Old San Juan cultural sightseeing tour, Nomadic Northwest: Caves, Beaches; Sinkholes, Karstic, Northeast Puerto Rico: Rainforest, Rivers, Beach. Explore Puerto Rico like a local with Profenat Quest Tours. In addition, Profenat Tours PR is partnering with hotels, local businesses, artists, and restaurants to provide the best possible experience for its clients. To contact ProfeNat Tours: www.profenat.com. Phone: (787) 930.6742. Email: [email protected].

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045642/Profenat_Logo.jpg

