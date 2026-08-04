Professional Basketball Player Josh Hart Champions Scouting America for Today's Youth

New York Guard Signs on as Scouting America Ambassador

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- You see him on the court making an impact at the highest level of professional basketball. But before he wore a professional basketball jersey, he was wearing a Scouting uniform, earning merit badges and learning important life skills and lessons. Now, champion basketball player Josh Hart is sharing with families and youth how his involvement in Scouting America taught him the work ethic that has helped define his life, both on and off the court.

Hart started his Scouting journey in Maryland, where he was a member of Scout Troop 1083, balancing rigorous academics with a deep passion for basketball. Despite the increasing demands of competitive athletics, Hart's father encouraged him to finish what he started with Scouting. He earned the organization's highest honor – the rank of Eagle Scout – just one week before his 18th birthday. For his Eagle Scout project, Hart served his church by leading the renovation of the back of the building and its adjoining picnic area.

"Scouting taught me discipline and what it means to be a man of your word. It showed me how to work with people toward a common goal, and how to push through difficult moments rather than retreat," said Josh Hart, collegiate and professional basketball champion and Scouting America ambassador. "Those values, instilled through Scouting and my faith, have shaped who I am today."

Hart's time in Scouting taught him lessons that remain central to who he is today as a father, husband and basketball player. He learned how to make a pinewood derby car and be silly with friends, but also time management during formative years. He saw value placed on collaboration and persistence, and realized making sacrifices is essential and supporting others is important. Hart learned resilience in the face of adversity, how to push through difficult moments rather than retreat – which would prove invaluable as he pursued his athletic dreams. Most importantly, he developed core memories. These foundational values shape how Hart navigates both his professional career and personal life.

"Josh Hart demonstrates that Scouting isn't an either/or proposition – it's a foundation that strengthens everything young people pursue," says Roger Krone, Scouting America CEO. "His commitment to earning Eagle Scout while pursuing competitive athletics exemplifies the drive we hope to instill in all our Scouts. We're proud to have Josh as our newest ambassador, someone who reached the pinnacle of Scouting and twice in his athletic career – in college and the pros."

As parents navigate an increasingly complex world, Scouting America remains a trusted partner in developing the character, leadership and practical life skills. To learn more about the organization and its offerings, visit BeAScout.org.

SOURCE Scouting America