Eagle Scout Pathway Produces Young Adults with Measurably Higher Well-Being, Purpose, Leadership and Civic Engagement -- Exactly What Families Need Today

New Harris Poll research of more than 3,000 U.S. adults finds Eagle Scouts report 2x lower loneliness, significantly higher purpose and leadership and stronger civic engagement than non-Scout peers

IRVING, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families face rising social isolation, screen saturation and the growing challenge of cultivating purpose and belonging in young people, Scouting America today released its first major research study in nearly 15 years examining the real-world outcomes young people gain from earning Eagle Scout rank. The findings are striking and measurable: Eagle Scouts report dramatically lower loneliness and sadness, significantly higher well-being and sense of purpose, stronger leadership capability and more robust civic engagement than their non-Scout peers.

The report, "Eagle Scouts: A Legacy of Values-Based Leadership and Service," surveyed 3,178 U.S. adults and found that Scouting America's values-based leadership model produces tangible outcomes that address the specific challenges families navigate today.

"Families are searching for pathways that produce real outcomes for their children: purpose, belonging, resilience and the ability to lead in an increasingly disconnected world," said Roger Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America. "This study proves that the Eagle Scout pathway delivers exactly that. While young people struggle with loneliness and disconnection, Eagle Scouts are building the skills, relationships and sense of purpose that prepare them to thrive — not just today, but throughout their lives."

Well-Being & Outlook on Life

At a time when loneliness, stress and disconnection remain widespread concerns, the study found Eagle Scouts report a more positive day-to-day outlook than non-Scouts.

95% of Eagle Scouts say they are happy with the person they are today, compared with 82% of non-Scouts

78% of Eagle Scouts say they frequently feel a sense of purpose vs. 60% of non-Scouts

Only 11% of Eagle Scouts frequently feel lonely vs. 23% of non-Scouts

Health & Activities

In an era often defined by screen-based routines, Eagle Scouts are more likely to report active, hands-on and outdoor habits.

77% of Eagle Scouts regularly engage in outdoor activities and spend at least 30 minutes outside vs. 68% of non-Scouts

76% of Eagle Scouts prioritize goals related to physical health vs. 58% of non-Scouts

26% of Eagle Scouts regularly play video games vs. 46% of non-Scouts

Leadership & Civic Engagement

The study found Eagle Scouts are more likely than non-Scouts to report leadership experience and civic action across workplace and community settings.

74% of Eagle Scouts have held leadership positions in their workplace vs. 31% of non-Scouts

57% of Eagle Scouts have spoken up for a cause important to them vs. 33% of non-Scouts

A fifth of Scouting respondents have started an initiative in their local communities to address a community problem vs. less than 10% of non-Scouts

Character & Values

The study also found that Eagle Scouts are more likely to report strong values-driven attitudes and behaviors.

99% say Scouting had an extremely or somewhat positive influence on their lives

97% say it is absolutely essential or very important to always try to do what's right vs. 85% of non-Scouts

89% said Scouting America was most influential in shaping their values as youths

"What stands out to me is how many of these differences are unique to Scouting," said Edward Paul Johnson, vice president of advanced analytics at The Harris Poll. "For example, Eagle Scouts were twice as likely to be very satisfied with their romantic relationship than non-Scouts with similar religious and family backgrounds. As a former Eagle Scout myself and current leader in my son's Pack, I have seen the values Scouting instills in our youth and how that leads to better life outcomes."

The research identifies Scouting America as an evidence-backed pathway to the outcomes today's families are seeking: well-being, resilience, belonging, real-world connection and leadership capability. Through teamwork, outdoor challenge, service and mentorship, Eagle Scouts develop the skills and relationships that prepare them to become capable, grounded and connected adults equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

To learn more about Scouting America and find a local troop, visit BeAScout.org.

Methodology

The research was conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Scouting America among 3,178 U.S. adults ages 18-plus, including 1,549 who were never members of Scouting America ("non-Scouts") and members of Scouting America ("Scouts"), including 1,067 who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout ("Eagle Scouts") and 562 who did not achieve the rank of Eagle Scout ("non-Eagle Scouts"). The survey was conducted initially from October 10 through November 17, 2025, and relaunched from December 16, 2025, through January 9, 2026. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured using a Bayesian credible interval. At the 95% confidence level, the sample is accurate to within +/- 5.3 percentage points for Scouts, 3.3 percentage points for non-Scouts, 3.8 percentage points for Eagle Scouts and 6.0 percentage points for non-Eagle Scouts.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running and most respected surveys in American history, tracking public opinion, corporate reputation, and brand health since 1956. As part of Stagwell, The Harris Poll delivers research, analytics, and measurement solutions to some of the world's leading brands. With a global research reach of more than ninety countries, The Harris Poll offers advisory services across sectors to world leaders, CEOs, and business decision-makers with state-of-the-art analytics, real-time software services, and practitioners in marketing, reputation, customer experience, trends, futures, and thought leadership/research-for-public release. The Harris Poll translates shifting social sentiment into a competitive marketplace advantage. The Harris Poll is a Stagwell company.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be "Prepared. For Life.®" Scouting America welcomes all of America's youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country. To learn more about Scouting America's mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

SOURCE Scouting America