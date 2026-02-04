Scouting America Launches Impact365 to Mobilize Youth Service Nationwide

New multi-year program, supported by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. and aligned with America250, builds character in the next generation of young people to drive community impact through measurable service

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scouting America today announced a multi-year, national service program that challenges Scouts and their families to solve problems, drive community impact and shape a bright future.

Kicking off on Scouting America's birthday weekend, Impact365 advances Scouting America's mission to prepare every young person for a life of purpose and impact by leading with character in service to others. Through hands-on service opportunities, young people develop honor, responsibility, teamwork and respect, while communities experience tangible outcomes they can celebrate.

"We're building a movement where young people will do their part to make a difference in their communities. Impact365 is our ambitious path forward," said Roger Krone, President and CEO of Scouting America. "This program will show America how the next generation defines leadership, character and purpose and have a real impact across our great nation."

Supported by a grant from Lilly Endowment and aligned with the America250 "America Gives" program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, Impact365 is built on three core pillars:

Character Building: Through hands-on service and leadership opportunities, Scouts discover their strengths, learn to contribute meaningfully to their communities and develop the confidence to lead with kindness and respect.

Through hands-on service and leadership opportunities, Scouts discover their strengths, learn to contribute meaningfully to their communities and develop the confidence to lead with kindness and respect. Civic Responsibility : By participating in service projects that address real community needs, Scouts become engaged citizens who do their part to make a difference.

: By participating in service projects that address real community needs, Scouts become engaged citizens who do their part to make a difference. Community Impact: Impact365 mobilizes youth, families and volunteers to create positive, measurable change in communities nationwide—demonstrating how working together with a spirit of service can shape a bright future.

"Our vision is a nation where every young person is prepared for a life of purpose and impact, guided by strong character and a commitment to serving others," Krone said. "Impact365 helps make that vision real by inviting Scouts, families, alumni and community partners into a shared movement of service."

Through Impact365, Scouting America aims to deliver over eight million service hours, tracked and verified to demonstrate real outcomes and long-term value for communities. Service hours and project results will be logged and celebrated, ensuring that the full impact of young people's efforts is visible to families, partners and civic leaders.

The program also reinforces Scouting America's longstanding legacy of service and leadership. For more than 115 years, Scouting has shaped more than 130 million youth into leaders and community contributors, with millions of service projects completed nationwide. With Impact365, that legacy is focused and elevated into a clear, year-round call to action to participate in the program.

"Impact365 is more than a program," Krone added. "It's an invitation—to every Scout, every family and every community member—to join a service-first movement that builds character, drives community impact and shows what's possible when young people lead."

To learn more about Scouting America's Impact365 program, visit www.Scouting.org.

About Scouting America

Scouting America is a premier youth development organization dedicated to preparing young people for lives of purpose and impact through character-building experiences, leadership training, and outdoor adventure. With programs that emphasize service to others, personal growth, and community engagement, Scouting America empowers youth to develop skills that last a lifetime. More than 130 million youth have been involved in Scouting America programs since its founding in 1910. To learn more about Scouting America's mission, visit www.scouting.org.

About Lilly Endowment

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. While those gifts remain the financial bedrock of the Endowment, the Endowment is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with its founders' wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion, and maintains a special commitment to its founders' hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America. Learn more at www.America250.org.

SOURCE Scouting America