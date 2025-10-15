Professional Basketball Player Kevin Love Invests in Shift Naturals, Joining The Angel Group (TAG) in Fueling Next Funding Wave for Functional Hemp Brand

Love's passion for health and recovery meets The Angel Group's consumer-brand expertise as Shift Naturals prepares for expansion with its DownShift gummies and SHIFT Cocktails

BEND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Naturals, a natural sciences company pioneering hemp-infused beverages and functional gummies, today announced that professional basketball player and professional basketball player Kevin Love has officially joined as an investor. Known as much for his championship career as his commitment to health optimization and mental wellness, Love's involvement underscores Shift Naturals' mission to redefine modern relaxation and recovery.

In tandem with Love's co-ownership, The Angel Group (TAG) has also backed Shift Naturals, further validating the brand's momentum in the fast-growing functional hemp category. TAG, one of the world's leading consumer investment groups, has previously supported breakout brands including Poppi, Olipop, and Garage Beer. Their backing brings added credibility and strategic expertise to Shift Naturals as it accelerates growth, expands retail presence, and launches new product innovations designed to meet rising consumer demand for mindful, healthy alternatives.

"From the beginning, Shift Naturals has been about helping people find balance… whether that's winding down, recovering smarter, or enhancing overall wellness," said Ryan Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Shift Naturals. "Kevin embodies that philosophy, and the confidence from TAG adds rocket fuel to our next chapter."

For Love, becoming an investor is as much about lifestyle alignment as it is about business.

"I've spent my career exploring ways to optimize both physical performance and mental health," said Kevin Love. "What Shift Naturals is building is exactly what today's athletes and everyday people are looking for: smarter, hemp-based tools to recover, relax, and feel their best. I believe this is the next big thing for the category. I'm excited to be part of the team driving this movement forward."

The announcement comes as Shift Naturals scales its signature DownShift, DownShift gummies, and SHIFT Cocktails across key markets, with further product launches slated for later this year. With fresh capital and cultural momentum, the brand is primed to take a leading role in shaping the next era of functional hemp wellness.

Unlike many hemp beverages currently on the market, Shift Naturals products are formulated with a deliberate focus on terpene-driven functionality. Terpenes, the natural aromatic compounds found in hemp and other plants, are carefully selected and blended to enhance both flavor and targeted wellness benefits. By pairing full-spectrum cannabinoids with tailored terpene profiles, Shift Naturals delivers a consistent, elevated experience that goes beyond "just another hemp drink." Whether it's the calming effects of its DownShift gummies or the social versatility of SHIFT Cocktails, the brand is setting a new standard for intentional, plant-based wellness.

About Shift Naturals

Shift Naturals is a modern hemp sciences company crafting hemp-infused beverages and functional gummies designed to help people relax, recover, and restore balance. From its fan-favorite DownShift to the versatile SHIFT Cocktails line, Shift Naturals blends plant-based ingredients with rigorous formulation and intentional functionality for a new standard in natural wellness.

