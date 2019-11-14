Professional Beauty Association Announces Finalists of 2020 North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA)
62 talented finalists announced across 15 categories of excellence
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is excited to announce the finalists in the 31st annual North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA). As the top hair, makeup, and nail competition in North America, NAHA is the premiere platform for beauty professionals to push the boundaries and bring their artistic vision to life. For the second year, NAHA will take place during the International Salon and Spa Expo (ISSE) show on January 25, 2020.
Each year, industry artists submit their work -- which often takes months of planning, shooting, and editing -- and are judged by a blind panel of judges, many of which were selected through a call for new judges for 2020. Finalists are chosen by an anonymous process with no contact between judges or knowledge of artist names to ensure anonymity and fairness, and enabling a true celebration of excellence, creativity, and technical ability.
This year's finalist candidates span fifteen categories of excellence across hair, makeup and nail artistry. Finalists include:
Avante Garde:
- Rodrigo Araneda
- Damien Carney
- Dilek Onur Taylor
- Francesca Rivetti
- Jamie Wiley
Editorial/Session Stylist of the Year:
- Lucie Doughty
- Ruth Roche
- Ashley Stewart
- Lisa Von Kurvink
- Jamie Wiley
Haircolor:
- Rodrigo Araneda
- Chrystofer Benson
- Genia Church
- Rossa Jurenas
- Sharie Valcin
Haircutting:
- Rodrigo Araneda
- Chris Baran
- Chrystofer Benson
- Sharie Valcin
- Yuki Yasui
Hairstylist of the Year:
- Chrystofer Benson
- Dilek Onur Taylor
- Morgan Roy
- Silas Tsang
- Julie Vriesinga
Makeup Artist of the Year:
- Daryna Barykina
- Marie-Laure Larrieu
- Noel McKinnon
- Kate Nash
- Tiaja Pierre
Master Hairstylist of the Year:
- Chris Baran
- Chrystofer Benson
- Ruth Roche
- Allen Ruiz
- Julie Vriesinga
Men's Hairstylist of the Year:
- Nieves Almaraz
- Ammon Carver
- Jamie DiGrazia
- Jacqueline Figueroa
- Charles Robinson
Nail Professional of the Year:
- Wendi Barker
- Cassandra Clark
- Kayla Deus
- Rochelle Dingman
- Delia Hutchinson
Newcomer Stylist of the Year:
- Keith Bryce
- Natalie Cacciatore
- Cassie Carey
- Angela Debono
- Lyuba Gadd
Salon/School Design of the Year:
- Album Hair, Toronto
- BOSS HAIR GROUP, Chicago
- Jolie Beauty Bar, Toronto
- Ryan M Scottsdale, Scottsdale
- TONI&GUY Galleria, Dallas
Student Hairstylist of the Year:
- Mackenzie Dean, Aveda Institute Denver
- Dorothy Greene, Aveda Institute Columbus
- Matthew Leadabrand, Aveda Institute Los Angeles
- Kaitlyn Rudie, Aveda Frederic's Institute Cincinnati
- Bailey Stone, Aveda Institute Des Moines
Styling and Finishing:
- Ammon Carver
- Adrian Gutierrez
- Cory Hoffman
- Michelle O'Connor
- Dilek Onur Taylor
Team of The Year:
- Ammon Carver Studio
- Chrystofer Benson Studio
- RK Artistic Squad
- Salon by Instyle Design Team
- Ulta Beauty Design Team
Texture:
- Aprille Bouchard
- Adrian Gutierrez
- Jose Luis Buitron
- Dilek Onur Taylor
- Norm Wright
The Live NAHA event kicks off with a red carpet reception from 6-8 pm, followed by the awards ceremony from 8-10:30 pm on January 25, 2020 at the Long Beach Convention Center Terrace Theater in Los Angeles County.
Tickets are on sale at probeauty.org/naha, with special packages exclusively available to Professional Beauty Association members. The awards ceremony will also stream online at www.nahalive.com. For more information, please visit probeauty.org/naha; get inspired and learn more about the most prestigious night in beauty.
About The Professional Beauty Association
The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry. PBA exists to elevate, unite and serve the beauty industry and the professionals who improve people's lives and is the only national organization to represent the entire beauty industry. Our members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students and industry suppliers. PBA is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights of the beauty industry, enhancing professionalism, and committed to the long-term success of the stylist and the businesses that employ and support them. For more information on membership levels and dues please visit: www.probeauty.org/join.
