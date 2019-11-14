Professional Beauty Association Announces Finalists of 2020 North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The P rofessional Beauty Association (PBA) is excited to announce the finalists in the 31st annual North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA). As the top hair, makeup, and nail competition in North America, NAHA is the premiere platform for beauty professionals to push the boundaries and bring their artistic vision to life. For the second year, NAHA will take place during the International Salon and Spa Expo (ISSE) show on January 25, 2020.

Each year, industry artists submit their work -- which often takes months of planning, shooting, and editing -- and are judged by a blind panel of judges, many of which were selected through a call for new judges for 2020. Finalists are chosen by an anonymous process with no contact between judges or knowledge of artist names to ensure anonymity and fairness, and enabling a true celebration of excellence, creativity, and technical ability.

This year's finalist candidates span fifteen categories of excellence across hair, makeup and nail artistry. Finalists include:

Avante Garde:

Rodrigo Araneda

Damien Carney

Dilek Onur Taylor

Francesca Rivetti

Jamie Wiley

Editorial/Session Stylist of the Year:

Lucie Doughty

Ruth Roche

Ashley Stewart

Lisa Von Kurvink

Jamie Wiley

Haircolor:

Rodrigo Araneda

Chrystofer Benson

Genia Church

Rossa Jurenas

Sharie Valcin

Haircutting:

Rodrigo Araneda

Chris Baran

Chrystofer Benson

Sharie Valcin

Yuki Yasui

Hairstylist of the Year:

Chrystofer Benson

Dilek Onur Taylor

Morgan Roy

Silas Tsang

Julie Vriesinga

Makeup Artist of the Year:

Daryna Barykina

Marie-Laure Larrieu

Noel McKinnon

Kate Nash

Tiaja Pierre

Master Hairstylist of the Year:

Chris Baran

Chrystofer Benson

Ruth Roche

Allen Ruiz

Julie Vriesinga

Men's Hairstylist of the Year:

Nieves Almaraz

Ammon Carver

Jamie DiGrazia

Jacqueline Figueroa

Charles Robinson

Nail Professional of the Year:

Wendi Barker

Cassandra Clark

Kayla Deus

Rochelle Dingman

Delia Hutchinson

Newcomer Stylist of the Year:

Keith Bryce

Natalie Cacciatore

Cassie Carey

Angela Debono

Lyuba Gadd

Salon/School Design of the Year:

Album Hair, Toronto

BOSS HAIR GROUP, Chicago

Jolie Beauty Bar, Toronto

Ryan M Scottsdale, Scottsdale

TONI&GUY Galleria, Dallas

Student Hairstylist of the Year:

Mackenzie Dean , Aveda Institute Denver

, Aveda Institute Denver Dorothy Greene , Aveda Institute Columbus

, Aveda Institute Columbus Matthew Leadabrand , Aveda Institute Los Angeles

, Aveda Institute Los Angeles Kaitlyn Rudie , Aveda Frederic's Institute Cincinnati

, Institute Cincinnati Bailey Stone , Aveda Institute Des Moines

Styling and Finishing:

Ammon Carver

Adrian Gutierrez

Cory Hoffman

Michelle O'Connor

Dilek Onur Taylor

Team of The Year:

Ammon Carver Studio

Chrystofer Benson Studio

RK Artistic Squad

Salon by Instyle Design Team

Ulta Beauty Design Team

Texture:

Aprille Bouchard

Adrian Gutierrez

Jose Luis Buitron

Dilek Onur Taylor

Norm Wright

The Live NAHA event kicks off with a red carpet reception from 6-8 pm, followed by the awards ceremony from 8-10:30 pm on January 25, 2020 at the Long Beach Convention Center Terrace Theater in Los Angeles County.

Tickets are on sale at probeauty.org/nah a , with special packages exclusively available to Professional Beauty Association members. The awards ceremony will also stream online at www.nahalive.com . For more information, please visit probeauty.org/naha ; get inspired and learn mor e about the most prestigious night in beauty.

For media credentials, please contact press@probeauty.com.

Photography

When using NAHA images, please include the PBA NAHA logo (or name) with the credit "NAHA 2020 Finalist" followed by the stylist's name and category. NAHA images must include "Courtesy of Professional Beauty Association" and photographer credit if possible. 2020 NAHA finalist photos can be found HERE .

