Professional Benchtop Performance in Your Pocket: Siborg Showcases Award-Winning LCR-Reader Multimeters Across Asia

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its 2025 promotional tour, Siborg Systems Inc. presented its award-winning LCR-Reader line of multimeters at two of Asia's top electronics events — ElectronicAsia 2025 (Hong Kong, booth 5B-F02) and Taitronics 2025 (Taipei, Taiwan, booth I0524). Both shows attract leading engineers, manufacturers, and R&D professionals from across Southeast Asia.

Professional benchtop LCR-meter in your pocket LCR-Reader: Professional line of multifunctional multimeters with Bluetooth data logger

The spotlight was on the newest addition to the LCR-Reader family — the LCR-meter LCR-Reader-MPB, a compact device that merges the capabilities of the acclaimed LCR-Reader-MPA and LCR-Reader-R2 models.

An AI-generated comparison of LCR-Reader-MPB with popular benchtop LCR meters from several manufacturers revealed impressive performance parity within a highly portable format:

Feature / Model LCR-Reader-MPB Keysight E4980AL B&K Precision 891 Hioki IM3536 GW Instek LCR-

6300 Impedance (Z) 0.01 Ω – 20 MΩ 0.01 Ω – 100 MΩ 0.01 Ω – 100 MΩ 0.01 Ω – 100 MΩ 0.01 Ω – 100 MΩ Resistance (R) 0.01 Ω – 20 MΩ 0.01 Ω – 100 MΩ 0.01 Ω – 100 MΩ 0.01 Ω – 100 MΩ 0.01 Ω – 100 MΩ Capacitance (C) 0.1 pF – 1 F 0.01 pF – 100 F 0.001 pF – 100 mF 0.001 pF – 10 F 0.01 pF – 100 mF Inductance (L) 10 nH – 200 H 0.1 µH – 100 kH 0.1 µH – 100 kH 0.1 µH – 1 kH 0.1 µH – 100 kH Frequency 100 Hz – 250 kHz 20 Hz – 300 kHz 20 Hz – 300 kHz 4 Hz – 8 MHz 20 Hz – 300 kHz Basic Accuracy ± 0.1 % ± 0.05 % ± 0.05 % ± 0.05 % ± 0.1 % Form Factor Handheld /

Tweezer Benchtop Benchtop Benchtop Benchtop Typical Cost

(USD) ≈ $600–800 ≈ $6000 ≈ $2000 ≈ $5000 ≈ $1500

Wide testing range: While slightly narrower than some mid-range benchtop meters, LCR-Reader-MPB fully meets the requirements for SMD and component-level testing.

While slightly narrower than some mid-range benchtop meters, LCR-Reader-MPB fully meets the requirements for SMD and component-level testing. Bench-level precision: Benchtop instruments may outperform in ultra-high-resistance (>10 MΩ) or broad frequency sweeps, yet LCR-Reader-MPB delivers near-bench accuracy in a compact form factor.

Benchtop instruments may outperform in ultra-high-resistance (>10 MΩ) or broad frequency sweeps, yet LCR-Reader-MPB delivers near-bench accuracy in a compact form factor. Exceptional versatility: The MPB integrates AC/DC voltage and frequency measurement, LED/diode testing, a signal generator, oscilloscope, and Analog Signature Analysis—all within a handheld, cost-effective device.

The MPB integrates AC/DC voltage and frequency measurement, LED/diode testing, a signal generator, oscilloscope, and Analog Signature Analysis—all within a handheld, cost-effective device. Portable productivity: Ideal for field engineers, service technicians, and R&D labs where portability and speed are priorities.

The LCR-Reader line originated in 2014 with the launch of the LCR-Reader R1, a simplified, budget-friendly version of Smart Tweezers. A major redesign in 2020 introduced the LCR-Reader-MPA, later honored with Plant Engineering Magazine's Product of the Year Award. Known for their automatic operation, high accuracy, and wide measurement range, LCR-Reader devices have become indispensable tools for electronics testing and development.

Since then, the family has expanded to include the R2 (250 kHz test frequency), R3 (budget model with multilingual interface), and now the MPB, combining the most advanced features from both flagship and high-frequency models. A complete overview of the brand's evolution can be found in the Smart Tweezers Archive on Siborg's website.

Siborg has actively participated in major international trade events, including the SMTA International Expo and Conference (Rosemont, Illinois, 2024), where it presented "Calibration of Tweezer Meters Enabling Sub-1 pF and Sub-10 nH Measurements." The company also exhibited at IPC APEX EXPO (Anaheim, April 2025), Nepcon South Korea, and Inatronics Indonesia.

At these events, the LCR-Reader-MPA earned praise for its oscilloscope mode (waveform analysis up to 100 kHz) and proprietary Short/Open calibration boards—a solution recently highlighted by NASA Tech Briefs. These tools allow sub-pico- and sub-nano-scale, rivaling benchtop instruments at a fraction of the cost.

The latest generation introduces Bluetooth connectivity, enabling real-time Pass/Fail testing, data logging, and visual PCB-based component selection. The new LCR-Reader Data Logger supports BOM and PCB image import, allowing users to select and test components directly on screen. Combined with sub-second evaluation times, this dramatically increases testing speed and productivity.

LCR-Reader Product Highlights

LCR-Reader-MPA – 0.1% accuracy, up to 100 kHz test frequency, oscilloscope, voltage/current meter, signal generator.

– 0.1% accuracy, up to 100 kHz test frequency, oscilloscope, voltage/current meter, signal generator. LCR-Reader-R2 – 250 kHz high-frequency model with Analog Signature Analysis.

– 250 kHz high-frequency model with Analog Signature Analysis. LCR-Reader-MPB – combining features of LCR-Reader-MPA and LCR-Reader-R2

– combining features of and LCR-Reader-R3 – Budget version with multilingual interface.

– Budget version with multilingual interface. Bluetooth-enabled models – Real-time data logging, BOM import, and visual test mapping.

