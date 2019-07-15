Professional Bodybuilder Antonio Smothers joins Mon Ethos Pro, according to Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker

Smothers will be competing in three shows this year, starting with the IFBB Titans Grand Prix in October and then moving on to both the IFBB Sacramento Championships and IFBB Legions Sportsfest competitions in November. The IFBB Titans Grand Prix will be a welcome return for Smothers to a Musclecontest show, which was influential in his bodybuilding career ever since starting out in the sport in 2012 and also the site of his Pro Debut last October. "I used to compete for the thrill of competition which I love, however even prior to turning pro, I've competed for my father. Since 1988 he's been paralyzed from the waist down and I've always wanted to make up for his lack of physicality, so when I played running back in football and was a sprinter in track, I would dedicate my running and use of my legs to him," said Smothers.