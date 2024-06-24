Professional Boxer and Social Media Sensation Ryan Garcia Joins Safety Shot as Brand Ambassador

Garcia Joins the Company's Tribe of Creators, Athletes and Music Artists to Bring the Revolutionary Beverage to the Masses

JUPITER, Fla., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) proudly announced today a partnership with professional boxer, Ryan Garcia , as a brand ambassador.

Boasting nearly 12.5 million Instagram followers and holder of the World Boxing Council Interim Lightweight title in 2021, Safety Shot is pleased to kick off this partnership. After beginning his professional career at 17-years-old, Garcia holds a 25-1 victory record, 20 of those wins resulting in knockouts. Garcia's dedicated followers are integrated with all components of his career, including partnerships. Having the support and loyalty of these fans will largely bolster brand awareness and recognition for Safety Shot. For athletes like Garcia, feeling your best is key to performing your best, inside and outside of the ring, making him the ultimate partner for Safety Shot.

"I'm excited to team up with Safety Shot," said Ryan Garcia. "I believe they have a special product that can benefit a lot of people. I'm all about helping people."

Safety Shot is a first-of-its-kind functional beverage crafted with Essential B vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and nootropics designed to rapidly rehydrate, and boost mental clarity, energy, and overall mood. Disrupting the industry and creating a category of one, Safety Shot is the world's first beverage to reduce blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism in as little as 30 minutes. Highlighting natural synergies between the two, Garcia is a young undefeated fighter representing a new generation of talent in professional boxing. Renowned for his exceptional speed and knockout power, Garcia's fighting style mirrors the revolutionary functions in Safety Shot, making the partnership a natural fit.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ryan as a Safety Shot brand ambassador," said Jordan Schur, President of Safety Shot. "At Safety Shot, we are the outlaws of wellness, and Ryan's undefeated record, natural charisma and zest for setting new standards in his profession exemplify our mission and make him the perfect addition to the brand. Ryan has an extremely dedicated fan base and he's built a strong connection with them through his content. We're honored to welcome Garcia to the team to continue sharing Safety Shot with a wider audience."

Other ambassadors to the brand include widely followed YouTube and social media personalities The Nelk Boys and Matthew Espinosa , professional skateboarder Danny Way , comedian and actor Druski , and more.

For more information, visit www.drinksafetyshot.com .

About Safety Shot, Inc

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for purchase online at DrinkSafetyShot.com and Amazon . The Company is introducing business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024.

