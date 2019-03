ST. JOHN, Ind., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Builder magazine unveiled its annual 2019 40 Under 40 list of rising stars in the home building industry and Jacklyn Graniczny, Partner and Design Director, of Sublime Homes in St. John, Indiana, is among the honorees profiled in the March 2019 issue.

This year's class of 11 women and 29 men were selected from more than 150 nominations submitted from all regions of the United States. Their job titles range from entrepreneurs who started their own companies to designers, architects, accountants, directors of marketing, sales reps, and operations managers. Many made their mark by expanding into new markets, exceeding sales goals, or streamlining a process to create efficiencies. Others leveraged digital marketing to successfully target buyers and mastered lead generation strategies, reflecting how technology is bringing innovation to the industry's back office operations.

The honorees also are very active in giving back to both their local communities and abroad. A sample of that outreach includes building homes for military veterans; fundraising to provide scholarships and building trades training, and leading a campaign to complete a communal residence for young cancer patients and their families.

"Reading through the nomination forms for our 40 Under 40 program is one of the most gratifying things we do each year," says Editorial Director Denise Dersin. "The nominees' accomplishments, whether personal or work-related, are both substantive and inspiring; these young men and women have a bright future ahead of them, as will the home building industry because of them."

To learn more about the Professional Builder's extraordinary 40 Under 40 Class of 2019, see their profiles online at https://www.probuilder.com/2019-professional-builder-forty-under-40

About Sublime Homes

Sublime Homes is the premier builder of luxury homes in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland areas. As a family owned and operated construction firm, we create luxurious homes with the highest of quality standards that match function with aesthetics to achieve your new home goals. Our meticulous attention to detail, combined with exceptional workmanship at an exceptional value is what sets Sublime Homes apart.

