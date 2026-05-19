Professional Case Management appoints VP of Outreach as home healthcare division expands nationwide

DENVER, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Case Management (PCM) today announced the recent appointment of Voula Siderakis as vice president of outreach for its home healthcare division. Siderakis will lead accelerated engagement strategies to bring high-quality home care services to nuclear weapons and uranium workers through the U.S. Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA).

Voula Siderakis, vice president of outreach for Professional Case Management

"For decades, PCM has been on the frontlines connecting America's patriots with the healthcare benefits they have earned. With Voula, we will expand our proven ability to help even more patients live safely and independently at home," said Greg Austin, president of PCM. "She mirrors PCM's commitment to client advocacy and a healthy, engaging culture."

"I feel incredibly fortunate to join PCM at such an exciting time. I'm energized by the chance to build our outreach strategy, empowering our teams, and expanding access to care for patients who need it most. Being part of an organization so deeply committed to making a difference in patients' lives is truly meaningful," added Siderakis.

Siderakis will lead business development across 17 regional offices and drive partnerships with healthcare systems and benefits advocacy networks. She brings more than 25 years of sales experience in multi-site, highly regulated healthcare settings. Most recently, she was a regional sales director at BAYADA Home Health Care, where she delivered strong results through referral network development, productivity improvement and revenue growth.

About Professional Case Management

Professional Case Management (PCM) is the nation's premier home care provider for nuclear weapons and uranium workers who have developed illnesses related to their work in the energy industry. Our mission is to deliver supportive care that enhances the independence and quality of life of our clients in the most healing of environments – the home. Our dedicated and knowledgeable professionals deliver a full spectrum of services, from monthly visits and help with daily activities to round-the-clock, continuous care.

SOURCE Professional Case Management