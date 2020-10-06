Professional Credentials Exchange Endorsed by Michigan Health & Hospital Association

Michigan Hospital Association working to simplify practitioner onboarding and mobility across state. Tweet this

"After a lengthy and thorough discovery process, the MHA is pleased to endorse ProCredEx. As an innovative leader in credentialing, distributed ledger technology, and the development of collaborative healthcare networks, ProCredEx is poised to make an exciting impact in Michigan as it reduces practitioner appointment/enrollment timelines and systemic costs," said Peter Schonfeld, MHA Service Corporation Chief Operating Officer. "We foresee improved access to care and reduction in overall burden to our credentialing professionals in the state. MHA is excited to help establish Michigan as a leader in improving healthcare credentialing."

Through this partnership, ProCredEx and MHA aim to enable health systems, payers, clinician practices, clinical staffing firms, telemedicine companies and other healthcare organizations to exchange verified credentials data quickly and accurately.

"MHA has long been an advocate for its members and thoughtful in its efforts to connect strategic service providers when there is clear alignment with member needs", says George Bosnjak, VP Member Development at ProCredEx. "We could not be more grateful for their recognition and the opportunity to serve the community."

At scale, MHA members will be able to leverage the aggregated expertise and work products of credentialing professionals from across the region to catalyze and elevate the community's credentialing efforts.

Spectrum Health, a leading integrated health system in Michigan is the leading partner for this innovative pilot network.

"We believe an opportunity exists with Professional Credentials Exchange to create a transformative solution addressing the long-term and unnecessary challenges facing practitioner credentialing. Improvements in this area will lead to reductions of provider onboarding cost and time, allowing our providers to begin working more quickly and efficiently to better serve all our patients.", says Christian Rische Advisor, Spectrum Health Ventures.

"The advancement of distributed ledger technology, requirements validation tools, and member-network strategy has created a trusted environment that enables credentialing professionals to collaborate on credentialing work in a manner that was previously untenable. We're thankful for our Design Partners for demonstrating how this strategy improves access to credentials data and verification details– elevating quality and reducing effort in a process that costs the healthcare industry $2.1B annually," states Adam Cohen, Head of Product at ProCredEx.

For more information on Professional Credentials Exchange, visit http://www.procredex.com.

About Professional Credentials Exchange

ProCredEx offers digital tools for healthcare organizations in pursuit of more efficient and higher quality provider credentialing and data management. Through the ProCredEx platform, member healthcare organizations securely share, exchange, and monetize their credentials data and primary source verifications. The result is improved access to care, reduced administrative burden, and improved financial outcomes. The ProCredEx platform represents a significant advancement in the tools available to credentialing professionals enabling collaborative credentialing through distributed ledger technology, a proprietary validation engine, and a member-led network.

About Michigan Health & Hospital Association

In 2018, the MHA launched its Endorsed Business Partner (EBP) program to identify and promote industry-leading firms that can meet the most pressing needs of its member hospitals and health systems. MHA is committed to connecting the highest quality partners and providing value to its members across Michigan.

