Professional Credentials Exchange Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2020 Showcase Company

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Credentials Exchange ("ProCredEx") announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400 applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2020. Now in its 14th year, the annual conference to be held October 21-22, pivoted to a fully virtual format, Venture Atlanta Live Online. One of the nation's best venture capital conferences continues to showcase innovators from the US' hottest tech markets and boosts its largest number of selected companies and represented investor funds to date. Even in light of COVID-19, Venture Atlanta continues to fuel capital and growth, serving the needs of the region's vibrant tech community.

"We are honored to have had ProCredEx selected as a Showcase Company for Venture Atlanta 2020. We look forward to having an opportunity to meet with attendees, share our solutions, and discuss our future fundraising plans," says ProCredEx CEO Anthony Begando.

ProCredEx is a digital marketplace that helps healthcare organizations exchange verified credentials data within an environment that ensures trust and aligned incentives. Credentialing is a critical patient safety function that confirms the clinical competency of a healthcare practitioner to deliver care within a specific setting. The process often takes months to complete—impeding capacity and revenue. The ProCredEx platform creates a venue for credentialing professionals to collaborate and trade this information resulting in reduced onboarding cycle times, revenue forfeitures, and administrative burdens. Further, the platform enables organizations to monetize this highly valuable data and create new revenue streams.

"Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our technology ecosystem that helps drive success and results with over $4.5 billion in funding awarded to date," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman . "This year, we've pivoted to a digital format to best serve the needs of our vibrant tech community and are thrilled to be showcasing our largest line up of companies ever. These companies reflect our incredible pool of talented people, inspiring innovation, and continued opportunities for growth within the technology community."

Venture Atlanta Live Online will offer an unparalleled experience that streams two days of immersive events and interactive networking opportunities. Attendees will be able to connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings, stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live chat, and audience polling. Atlanta-based independent investment management firm, Invesco, is this year's premier sponsor, with Cherry Bekaert, Nelson Mullins and Truist as additional headline sponsors. Venture Atlanta Live Online will conclude with TechSquare Labs' Atlanta Startup Battle , in which top five companies will pitch on stage against one another to win a $100,000 investment.

About Professional Credentials Exchange

ProCredEx offers digital tools for healthcare organizations in pursuit of more efficient and higher quality provider credentialing and data management. Through the ProCredEx platform, member healthcare organizations securely share, exchange, and monetize their verified credentials data. This results in improved access to care, financial outcomes, and reduced administrative burden. The ProCredEx platform represents a significant advancement in the tools available to credentialing professionals enabling collaborative credentialing through distributed ledger technology, a proprietary validation engine, and a member-led network.

