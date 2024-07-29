Professional Development Market Size In US is set to grow by USD 4.81 billion from 2024-2028, Technological innovations that complement professional development courses boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional development market size in US is estimated to grow by USD 4.81 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period. Technological innovations that complement professional development courses is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing adoption of mobile learning. However, increasing popularity of open educational resources poses a challenge. Key market players include Acacia University, Adobe Inc., Cast Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D2L Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Discovery Education Inc., Harvard University, Hone Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kagan Publishing and Professional Development, Learning Tree International Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., Penn Graduate School of Education, Project Management Institute Inc., Purdue University, Scholastic Corp., Skillsoft Corp., and UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Professional development market in us 2024-2028

Professional Development Market Scope In US Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4819.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.31 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled Acacia University, Adobe Inc., Cast Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D2L Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Discovery Education Inc., Harvard University, Hone Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kagan Publishing and Professional Development, Learning Tree International Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., Penn Graduate School of Education, Project Management Institute Inc., Purdue University, Scholastic Corp., Skillsoft Corp., and UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA

Market Driver

Professional development is a crucial aspect for educators to upskill and reskill, enhancing their competence. With the widespread use of smartphones and the Internet, mobile learning is an essential addition for professional development providers in the US market. Mobile learning enables educators to access learning materials anytime, anywhere, overcoming time constraints. It also fosters collaboration through resource sharing and communication. The trend of using mobiles for certification and licensure exam preparation is growing, offering vendors a competitive edge and expanding consumer base. Mobile learning can be implemented as a blended option or a replacement for traditional learning methods. Additionally, the increasing adoption of teleconferencing and distance learning by teachers for skill enhancement further propels mobile learning in professional development. This trend is anticipated to significantly impact the US professional development market during the forecast period.

The Professional Development market in the US is a significant segment of the Training Industry and Education Market, focusing on helping students and educators enhance their skills and advance their careers. Major companies like Cast Inc., D2L Corp., Pearson Plc, McGraw Hill LLC, and others dominate this market. Market size varies by region and topics, with mobile learning and certification programs popular choices. The customer landscape includes K-12 educators, professionals seeking career advancement, and businesses investing in employee training. Research indicates continuous growth in this market, driven by the need for innovation in leadership, management, and coaching. Competition is fierce, with companies offering workshops, seminars, online resources, and certifications to meet diverse customer needs. Market sizing reports provide insights into the size and trends of this dynamic market.

Market Challenges

The professional development market in the US may experience a challenge due to the increasing availability of free or low-cost open educational resources. These resources, which include full open access (gold OA), delayed open access (gold OA), and open access via self-archiving (green OA), are freely accessible online and can reduce the demand for professional development courses. Additionally, massive open online courses (MOOCs) offer free IT courses, executive education, and employee development, provided by renowned institutions worldwide. While these courses offer flexibility and affordability, they do not always provide certification. Consequently, the availability of free online resources negatively impacts professional development vendors, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

The US professional development market, also known as the American training industry, is a significant area of growth in the U.S. Industry landscape. This market encompasses professional education, career training, and industry training. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for professional skills development in various industries and American states. The market offers a wide range of products, including courses and content, to meet the learning needs of professionals. However, challenges persist, such as the adoption of new innovations and information delivery methods, and the impact of economic conditions on industry training budgets. Despite these challenges, the professional training market in North America continues to evolve, offering opportunities for both providers and learners.

Segment Overview

This professional development market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 K -12

-12 1.2 Higher education

1.3 Pre K-12 Type 2.1 Online

2.2 Offline Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 K-12- The K-12 segment of the professional development market in the US is experiencing steady growth due to the evolving educational landscape. Traditional K-12 education has historically focused on individual learning and memorization, but there is a shift towards student engagement, collaboration, and multimedia instruction. To effectively implement these new teaching methods, K-12 teachers require digital skills and knowledge of research-backed techniques. Due to time constraints, many teachers opt for online professional development courses for flexibility and customization. However, the complexity of new course content, teaching methods, and education laws can be challenging for educators, leading to high dropout rates. In 2022, the National Education Association reported a 55% dropout rate for educators. To mitigate this issue, districts are reimbursing teachers for professional development expenses. In STEM education, teachers seek deeper subject knowledge and awareness of new trends and technologies through professional development. Discovery Education Inc. Is an example of a platform providing interactive content, games, and career tools for K-12 educators. Additionally, ELL professional development courses help immigrant students learn English. The emergence of innovative K-12 online tutoring options is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The professional development market in the US is a dynamic landscape driven by the need for continuous learning and skills acquisition in today's rapidly evolving business environment. This segment encompasses a wide range of products and services designed to facilitate information dissemination, growth, and adoption of new ideas and technologies. From online courses and e-learning platforms to research reports and conferences, the market offers a wealth of content tailored to meet the diverse learning needs of students, educators, and businesses. Innovations such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and gamification are transforming the way we learn and train, making professional development more accessible, engaging, and effective than ever before. The internet has played a pivotal role in expanding the reach and impact of professional development, making it an indispensable tool for individuals and organizations seeking to stay competitive in their respective industries.

Market Research Overview

The Professional Development market in the US is a dynamic and growing landscape, driven by the need for continuous learning and skills advancement in various industries and educational sectors. This market encompasses a wide range of products and services, including courses, workshops, seminars, certifications, coaching, and online resources. The market is segmented by regions, topics, and end-users, with significant growth observed in areas like mobile learning, leadership, management, innovation, and K-12 education. The US Professional Development market is a large and diverse industry, with a customer landscape that includes educators, students, and professionals seeking career advancement and networking opportunities. Market sizing and research indicate continued growth in this segment, with key topics and innovations shaping the market's direction. The competition is fierce, with companies offering a variety of solutions to meet the diverse needs of their customers. The US Professional Development market is an essential component of the Training Industry, Education Market, and Career Development sectors, with a significant impact on the American workforce and economy.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

K-12



Higher Education



Pre K-12

Type

Online



Offline

Geography

North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

