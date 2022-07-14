Professional Development Market Size in US to Grow by USD 3.75 billion, Innovations in Technology to Complement Professional Development Courses will Drive Growth - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format.

Scope of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

The professional development market in the US report covers the following areas:

Driver and Challenge of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

Innovations in technology to complement professional development courses are driving the growth of the market. For example, there are various tools and social media platforms that can enhance engagement between teachers. They can join groups, share resources, discuss various topics, and get feedback to propel professional development. For instance, Adobe Education Exchange enables teachers to connect, share resources, and access free online courses about content creation. Such innovations will drive the US professional development market growth during the forecast period.

Time and cost constraints are challenging the professional development market in the US. For example, the implementation of new skills among teachers needs consistent practice. Thus, teachers need to engage in structured long-duration professional development courses, which hinder their work schedules. Moreover, the costs incurred in enrolling in professional development courses are high. These factors will restrict the professional development market in the US during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

End-user

K-12



Higher Education



Pre K-12

Type

Online



Offline

Vendor Analysis of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the professional development market in the US, including Adobe Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cast Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Digital Learning Tree Inc., Discovery Education Inc., Edmodo, GP Strategies Corp., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kagan Publishing and Professional Development, Learners Edge LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., LinkedIn Corp., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Scholastic Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. among others.

The professional development market in the US is an emerging market. It is expected to gain traction at a consistent pace during the forecast period owing to the need to improve digital skills and knowledge depth. To survive in this competitive market, vendors need to offer functionalities that address the unique needs of their target customers. Thus, vendors are expanding their traditional professional development portfolio to incorporate digitalized and online offerings. Competition has intensified due to consolidations through M&A activities.

Key Highlights of the Professional Development Market in US 2022-2026

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the professional development market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the professional development market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the professional development market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the professional development market in the US

Professional Development Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.5 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cast Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Digital Learning Tree Inc., Discovery Education Inc., Edmodo, GP Strategies Corp., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kagan Publishing and Professional Development, Learners Edge LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., LinkedIn Corp., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Scholastic Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 K -12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 26: Chart on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Pre K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pre K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cambridge University Press

Press Exhibit 59: Cambridge University Press - Overview

Press - Overview

Exhibit 60: Cambridge University Press - Product / Service

Press - Product / Service

Exhibit 61: Cambridge University Press - Key offerings

10.4 Cast Inc.

Exhibit 62: Cast Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Cast Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 64: Cast Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Discovery Education Inc.

Exhibit 65: Discovery Education Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Discovery Education Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 67: Discovery Education Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Edmodo

Exhibit 68: Edmodo - Overview



Exhibit 69: Edmodo - Product / Service



Exhibit 70: Edmodo - Key offerings

10.7 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Exhibit 71: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Kagan Publishing and Professional Development

Exhibit 75: Kagan Publishing and Professional Development - Overview



Exhibit 76: Kagan Publishing and Professional Development - Product / Service



Exhibit 77: Kagan Publishing and Professional Development - Key offerings

10.9 LinkedIn Corp.

Exhibit 78: LinkedIn Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: LinkedIn Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: LinkedIn Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

Exhibit 81: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Pearson Plc

Exhibit 85: Pearson Plc - Overview



Exhibit 86: Pearson Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Pearson Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Pearson Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Scholastic Corp.

Exhibit 89: Scholastic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Scholastic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Scholastic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Scholastic Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 93: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 94: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

