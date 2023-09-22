Professional Development Market to grow by USD 21.95 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The innovations in technology to complement professional development courses drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional development market is estimated to grow by USD 21.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.83%. The professional development market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer professional development market are Adobe Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cast Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc., edX LLC, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Tree International Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Microsoft Corp., OpenSesame Inc., Pearson Plc, Scholastic Corp., SkillShare Inc., Skillsoft Corp., and Toastmasters International. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Professional Development Market 2023-2027

Adobe Inc - The company offers professional development solutions such as Adobe Analytics through Adobe digital learning services.

The company offers professional development solutions such as Adobe Analytics through Adobe digital learning services.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America presents significant growth prospects for companies in the professional development market. This growth is primarily driven by the heightened emphasis on lifelong learning and skill enhancement among both organizations and students. The region offers a diverse range of online courses, certifications, and training programs via platforms like LinkedIn Learning, Udemy, and Coursera, catering to the evolving needs of various professions. Additionally, there is a rising emphasis on industry-specific conferences, workshops, and seminars that provide valuable networking opportunities and specialized education. Leading organizations such as Skillsoft offer tailored corporate training solutions. The increasing demand for upskilling in various domains such as digital marketing, data analysis, project management, and leadership is poised to be a key driver of market growth in North America throughout the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Impactful driver - The innovations in technology to complement professional development courses are one of the key factors driving market growth.

Key Trend - A key factor shaping the global professional development market growth is the increasing adoption of mobile learning.

Major Challenges

The increasing popularity of open educational resources is one of the key challenges hindering the professional development market growth. The abundant availability of free or low-cost open-source textbooks may lead to a decline in demand for professional development courses, posing a significant threat to the growth of the professional development market. The easy accessibility of free information sources further compounds this concern. Additionally, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) represent a category of professional development courses that provide free online education in areas such as information technology (IT), executive education, and employee development. However, these courses typically do not offer certifications. Consequently, these factors have the potential to adversely affect the market, thereby impeding the growth of the global professional development market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The online segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The online segment primarily encompasses self-paced professional development courses that are accessible from anywhere and are not limited to a specific physical classroom. This segment harnesses various innovative technologies, including AI, VR, simulations, and gamification, to enhance engagement and promote knowledge retention among educators. Moreover, it reduces the ownership cost of training for organizations, as professional development course content and training materials are readily available in the cloud. A significant advantage of this segment is its ability to enable organizations to efficiently implement and distribute digital course content and assignments, accessible via smart devices like mobile phones. Consequently, these advantages are poised to increase the demand for this segment, ultimately driving the growth of the global professional development market during the forecast period.

Professional Development Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.83% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

