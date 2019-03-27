Professional Esports Organization OpTic Gaming Adds GameStop as Official Video Game Retail Partner

FRISCO, Texas, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GameStop and OpTic Gaming have entered into a partnership to develop in-store content and experiences for the world's largest video game retailer.

Staying true to its "Power to the Players" ethos, GameStop will be developing Gaming Clinics, a mix of live and virtual events aimed at helping the Greenwall hone their skills through teachings from top OpTic Gaming athletes. Further, GameStop will be enabling fans of the OpTic Gaming brand exclusive opportunities to meet with their favorite players and creators in-person throughout the partnership.

"For over a decade, GameStop has been an ancillary supporter both of our brand and fans. Now through this partnership, OpTic Gaming can help curate GameStop's success in esports," said Chris DeAppolonio, EVP – Partnerships, Infinite Esports & Entertainment. "We look forward to bringing new and exciting opportunities for the Greenwall both in and out of GameStop stores."

"GameStop has been a core part of our early retail gaming experiences," said Ryan Musselman, President, Infinite Esports & Entertainment. "This partnership is a testament to our roots, and to OpTic Gaming becoming a powerhouse within the gaming and entertainment space."

"The DFW area is becoming the epicenter of esports and we are excited to partner with a storied franchise such as OpTic Gaming – who also share our local roots in North Texas," said Frank Hamlin, Chief Marketing Officer for GameStop. "Through this partnership, we are hoping to provide access and resources to the amateur community that's looking to learn new techniques and strategy from the very best in esports," Hamlin added.

About OpTic Gaming

Founded in 2006, OpTic Gaming is an industry-defining esports, media, and entertainment organization. With an audience built up over a decade, they are widely recognized for their extensive impact, passionately engaged global audience, and outstanding rate of competitive success. Their reach includes teams in major esports scenes, including League of Legends, Call of Duty, CS:GO and Gears of War.

About Infinite Esports & Entertainment

Infinite Esports & Entertainment is a diversified esports and entertainment holdings company led by Neil Leibman (Co-Owner, Texas Rangers) and President Ryan Musselman. Based in Texas, Infinite is building an ecosystemic structure around its teams and organizations, and is looking to shape the future of esports. Infinite is home to OpTic Gaming, Houston Outlaws, and Obey Alliance; industry-defining esports, media and entertainment organizations widely known for their passionate global communities and perennial successes across multiple esports titles.

About GameStop

GameStop , the world's largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop's unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. GameStop Gives, the retailer's social responsibility arm, unites with its associates and guests in supporting charity by giving more than $18 million since 2015. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company's online store locator tool .

