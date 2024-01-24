PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE AND AIR FORCE RESERVE RENEW PARTNERSHIP

PFL MMA and the Air Force Reserve partner for fifth consecutive year

AFR to serve as presenting sponsor for 2024 PFL Regular Season event

PFL to donate tickets for airmen at each 2024 Regular Season event

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced a renewed agreement with Air Force Reserve, marking five consecutive years of partnership.

As part of the renewed partnership, PFL personalities will visit various Air Force Reserve bases, meet airmen and experience life on these respective bases throughout the 2024 PFL Regular Season. Additionally, AFR will be the presenting sponsor of one 2024 PFL Regular Season event, which will include a live swearing-in ceremony. The PFL will donate 20 tickets to each Regular Season event so Air Force Reserve airmen can catch the best MMA action in the world.

"The Professional Fighters League is honored to continue our partnership with Air Force Reserve for a fifth consecutive year," said Bryan Calka, Chief Commercial Officer at PFL. "The PFL holds Reservists in high esteem and we are excited to collaborate on unique and innovative opportunities during the 2024 PFL Regular Season."

"In 2024, the Air Force Reserve marks five solid years of powering up alongside the PFL. The Reserve and PFL are ready to take this partnership to new heights by introducing the PFL ambassador program and custom content series. These initiatives aim to continue to highlight the exceptional benefits that the Air Force Reserve has to offer and the flexibility to those starting or advancing their military journey," said Sgt Samuel Wilson, Program Manager, Air Force Recruiting Service at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

PFL is the only organization in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts 30% of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight class, the same percentage as UFC. PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the "Champions League of MMA" with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, real-time betting, AI scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience. PFL is primetime on ESPN/ESPN+ in the U.S. and is broadcast and streamed in 150 countries with 20 premium media distribution partners.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league worldwide. PFL has five live fight franchises, offering year-round content: PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series, PFL International Leagues, and Bellator. Founded in 2018, PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sports business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

About the Air Force Reserve

The Air Force Reserve offers you more ways than ever to build your future–on your terms–with over 200 part-time and full-time jobs with full-time benefits. These all include low-cost health insurance, a generous retirement plan, tuition assistance, and education programs. This way you have the flexibility to pursue your civilian career, an education, and your own interests while serving close to home. Also, if you're currently serving or have served, and are ready for more flexibility, we value your experience. In most cases, you won't have to re-complete military entrance requirements.

