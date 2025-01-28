PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES ATTURO TIRES AS OFFICIAL TIRE PARTNER OF THE PFL

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced a new multi-year partnership with Atturo Tires, to become the Official Tire Partner of the PFL.

As the Official Tire Partner of the PFL, Atturo Tires will be featured throughout the 2025 PFL World Tournament. This includes in-arena features and high visibility branding throughout the state-of-the-art PFL events. Atturo commercials will be included during the TV and streaming broadcast on ESPN networks. In addition, Atturo will be the presenting sponsor of the 'Keys to Victory' during each event where MMA analyst Dan Hardy breaks down the fights on the card

The multi-faceted partnership will also provide two brand ambassadors to bring the mutually beneficial agreement to life through content and creative campaigns. In addition, the PFL and Atturo Tires will collaborate on original content that will be distributed through the PFL's digital and social channels, which reach millions of users worldwide.

"The PFL is incredibly excited to partner with Atturo Tires, a brand that is rapidly growing and moving the industry forward," said Bryan Calka, Chief Commercial Officer of PFL. "Like the PFL, Atturo Tires believes in groundbreaking innovation in our fields, creating a mutually beneficial partnership."

"Becoming the Official Tire of the PFL is an exciting moment for Atturo Tire," states Michael Mathis, President of Atturo. "The PFL's passionate fanbase and uniquely high tech method of showcasing elite talent align perfectly with Atturo's mission to deliver high-performance tires that exceed expectations. This partnership not only enhances our brand's visibility but also reinforces our dedication to providing our customers and dealers with tires that punch above their weight class, just like the fighters in the PFL."

This partnership was sourced and facilitated by KLUTCH Sports Group's Global Partnerships division, led by Andrew Feinberg.

SOURCE Professional Fighters League