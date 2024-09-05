PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES MULTI YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH FANUP TO LAUNCH FREE-TO-PLAY FANTASY CONTESTS FOR BELLATOR CHAMPIONS SERIES

FanUp and Bellator to create the greatest gaming experience for fans worldwide, including fun, easy contests, exclusive fan experiences and brand prizes for contest winners and participants.

FanUp to leverage Bellator athletes to boost brand, fan engagement, and rewards.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced a multi-year partnership between Bellator Champions Series and FanUp, a mobile platform that enriches the fan experience by offering gamified contests and competitions centered around sports, pop culture, and entertainment, will work with Bellator to provide users with opportunities to participate in various contests to win prizes such as cash, branded merchandise, and VIP experiences to events.

Through this collaboration, FanUp will launch points-based sweepstakes and giveaway fantasy gaming for all Bellator events. FanUp will also work with the PFL towards points-based fantasy gaming for the expanding regional leagues. This will allow fans to engage with the sport in a fun and engaging way. Fans who participate will have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes and VIP experiences including meet & greets with their favorite fighters.

FanUp's branding will be prominently featured inside the PFL SmartCage during all Bellator events. Additionally, Bellator fighters will serve as ambassadors for FanUp, promoting fantasy contests and offering insights to enhance the experience for participants.

"The PFL is excited to partner with FanUp to introduce fun and engaging fantasy contests for MMA fans around the world," said Bryan Calka, PFL Chief Commercial Officer. "FanUp is a game-changing product, and we are enthusiastic to work together and deliver MMA fans with unique opportunities across Bellator Champions Series events."

"We're thrilled and proud to announce a strategic partnership with Bellator. It's an exciting and electric partnership between companies that share synergies across connected gaming, fan experiences, and global expansion," said Tej Bodiwala, FanUp, Founder & CEO. "The combined effect of easy to play contests, community, and rewards for every fan, globally, make this partnership a model of concinnity. We look forward to offering fans of PFL, Bellator, and FanUp across the world the most fun and easy contests, gaming, and fan experiences."

Bellator Champions Series will return to San Diego on Saturday, September 7 at Pechanga Arena San Diego with a massive Lightweight World Championship main event and 10 additional bouts.

Bellator Champions Series San Diego will be headlined by undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0, 1 NC) attempting to retain his 155-pound title when he locks horns with Alexander Shabliy (23-3) a man who has not tasted defeat in eight years. In addition, one of the world's best Bantamweights and former champion Raufeon Stots (20-2) returns to action against Brazil's Marcos Breno (15-3). Also, Southern California's own Lorenz Larkin (26-8) will be competing against Georgia's Levan Chokheli (13-2), a winner of his last three contests. Both men will be vying to earn the distinction of being No. 1 contender for the Bellator Welterweight title.

Tickets for Bellator Champion Series San Diego are available now at AXS.com. The event will take place at Pechanga Arena on September 7 with the early card starting at 5 pm PST.

All Bellator Champions Series events can be seen live in the U.S. on Max, as well as the U.K. only on DAZN.

Bellator most recently held its historic 300th event at Pechanga Arena San Diego, and has frequented the premier venue throughout its over 15-year history. Now, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, returns to Southern California with Bellator Champions Series San Diego.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league world-wide. PFL has five live fight franchises, offering year-round content: PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series, PFL International Leagues, and Bellator. Founded in 2018, PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sport business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams. PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

ABOUT FANUP

FanUp is a globally connected fandom and fantasy platform designed for Gen Z, women, and casual sports fans. It's the easiest way for fans to play and win sports and pop-culture games together, anywhere in the world. FanUp stands out by offering the industry's best rewards, and most customized fan experiences, allowing users to engage in social interactions with their favorite brands, athletes, and entertainers. With over 1.4M users across 32 countries, FanUp has rapidly become a leading platform in its space, attracting a significant following on social media, including 1.8B+ views across IG and TikTok. FanUp is the leading gaming platform for Gen Z, Women, and casual fans – the largest segment of fans in the U.S., and Globally. FanUp's community consists of 86% Gen Z, 54% Women, with a hyper-focus on being the very best fan community in the World for sports leagues, and pop-culture shows. FanUp is backed by investors from DraftKings, Skillz, The Score, HQO, Ripple, Spotify, and Snap. FanUp, where every fan wins ™.

