PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LIVE NATION TO EXPAND INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE

TWO MAJOR 2022 PFL PLAYOFF EVENTS TO BE HOSTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM THIS AUGUST

Back-To-Back MMA Events to be held in

Cardiff on Saturday, August 13 and London Saturday, August 20

Ticket Pre-Sale Monday, July 4

Tickets Available Wednesday, July 6

UK Press Conference assets

NEW YORK , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced two major back-to-back 2022 Playoffs will be hosted in Cardiff and London this summer in partnership with Live Nation, the world's largest music and entertainment promoter. MMA fans in the United Kingdom for the first time ever will experience the greatest fighters on the planet compete in the PFL's win-and-advance season format.

Photo by Professional Fighters League

The 2022 PFL Playoffs will kick off in New York City on Friday, August 5 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, before the league heads over the Atlantic to Cardiff on Saturday, August 13 at Motorpoint Arena, with the final playoff event taking place at London's Copperbox Arena on Saturday, August 20.

"We're thrilled to announce our international partnership with Live Nation as the world's top music and entertainment promoter makes its move into the world's fastest growing sport," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "MMA fans in the United Kingdom will experience PFL's star fighters battle it out for a shot at the PFL World Championship and the $6 million dollar prize money."

"We're delighted to partner with the Professional Fighters League to deliver their first U.K. events this Summer," said Sean Ryman, Vice President Sport & Family Entertainment, Live Nation U.K. "The PFL is a global brand in combat sports with an elite roster of athletes, the U.K. is excited and ready for this and it's long overdue."

The pathway to the 2022 PFL World Championships and $1 million purse that comes with it will begin with a field of 24 fighters across six divisions. Each of the three Playoff events will feature the top-four fighters across two weight divisions battling to earn a spot in the final – the biggest night in MMA – with no other sports league able to match the thrilling action in this win-and-advance, lose-and-go-home format.

The second half of the 2022 PFL Regular Season begins Friday, June 17 from OTE Arena at Atlantic Station in Atlanta, with additional events on June 24 and July 1.

PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide by all key metrics, including distribution reach, broadcast and streaming audience per event, and fighter roster quality. The PFL talent roster is world-class, with 25% of the fighters independently ranked in the top-25 of their respective weight class, including 2x PFL Champions Kayla Harrison and Ray Cooper III, former Bellator Champions Rory MacDonald and Julia Budd, and former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.

PFL is primetime in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and broadcast and streamed worldwide to 160 countries with over 25 media distribution partners including Channel 4, DirecTV, RMC Sport, Eurosport, Sky Sports. The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience.

PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, and US Marine Corps. PFL has raised $200 million of capital to date from major investors, including Ares, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

SOURCE Professional Fighters League (PFL)