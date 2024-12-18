PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH THAT PRIZE GUY ACROSS PFL GLOBAL, EUROPE AND CHAMPIONS SERIES EVENTS

PFL athletes across Ireland and the UK to act as That Prize Guy brand ambassadors offering premium experiences and prizes

That Prize Guy to sponsor all PFL Global, PFL Europe, and Champions Series Events

That Prize Guy to host sweepstakes to send a lucky winner to Dubai to watch Paul Hughes fight Usman Nurmagomedov

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced an expanded partnership with That Prize Guy, who will become a sponsor for all PFL Global, PFL Europe and Champions Series events. That Prize Guy will work collectively with the PFL and its athletes.

Through the expanded partnership the PFL and That Prize Guy will work together to create unique experiences for their consumers in the The United Kingdom and Ireland with PFL stars from the two countries acting as brand ambassadors.

To kick things off, That Prize Guy will be hosting a competition that includes flights for two to Dubai on Jan. 25 to watch Ireland's Paul Hughes compete against Usman Nurmagomedov. The prize pack will include a three nights stay, two VIP tickets to the Champions Series event, and a meet & greet with Paul Hughes.

To enter this special competition, please click below:

https://thatprizeguy.co.uk/competitions/dubai-pfl-event

"The Professional Fighters League is excited to expand upon our partnership with That Prize Guy," said Austin Scherling, Sr. Director, Global Brand Partnerships at Professional Fighters League. "The PFL is quickly becoming the Champions League of MMA and like That Prize Guy boasts strong brand equity in the U.K.."

"I see the direction the PFL is going and I am so proud to be involved from the early stages. I am excited to see the heights that the PFL can achieve," said Paul Harkin. "Seeing my brand on the shows and with athletes involved is an achievement I'm immensely proud of."

SOURCE Professional Fighters League