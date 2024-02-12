PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH TORNEOS AND DIRECTV FOR LATIN AMERICA

PFL and Bellator Champions Series live events and on-demand video content available year-round in LATAM including: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Perú, Uruguay and the Caribbean

Argentina's Laureano "Pepi" Staropoli featured in PFL's 2024 Global Regular Season in the Welterweight division

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced an expanded multi-year partnership with Torneos, a leading company in generating sports related content. Under the deal, DIRECTV will continue to serve as the exclusive PFL media partner in Latin America.

The agreement features exclusive programming including the 2024 PFL Global Regular Season, Bellator Champions Series, PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and all PFL and Bellator archival content on the 'DSPORTS FIGHT' channel in Latin America (615/1615 HD of DIRECTV´s programming grid and DGO, the streaming platform), excluding Brazil and Mexico.

"The Professional Fighters League is proud to expand our partnership with Torneos and DIRECTV, our exclusive media partner in Latin America," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "As the PFL continues to grow globally, DSPORTS FIGHT will serve as the dedicated channel for PFL and Bellator content in the region."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with PFL and continue bringing to Latin America first-class fighting events and content," added Santiago Sluzewski Monti, Regional Rights and Commercial Director of Torneos.

Furthermore, Hernán Bidegain, director of Original Content and Programming at DSPORTS, commented: "The variety of content is one of the main characteristics that differentiates our exclusive sports signal. This strategic alliance allows us to further expand our combat sports offering, that is having more followers in the region."

Notably, Argentina's own, Laureano "Pepi'' Staropoli, will compete in the PFL 2024 Global Season as a Welterweight. Pepi was victorious in his PFL debut, a showcase bout at PFL Paris in September 2023.

PFL is the only organization in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year. The combined roster of PFL and Bellator boasts 30% of its fighters independently world-ranked in the top 25 of their respective weight class, the same percentage as UFC. PFL has an expansive global vision for the sport and is building the "Champions League of MMA" with PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and more international leagues in development. PFL leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage, powering fight analytics, real-time betting, AI scoring, and a next-generation viewing experience. PFL is primetime on ESPN/ESPN+ in the U.S. and is broadcast and streamed in 150 countries with 20 premium media distribution partners.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league worldwide. PFL has five live fight franchises, offering year-round content: PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series, PFL International Leagues, and Bellator. Founded in 2018, PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SRJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sports business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com ; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

ABOUT TORNEOS

Torneos is a leading company with more than 40 years of experience in generating sports related content and providing value-added solutions to the sports and entertainment industry. It also offers the organization and TV production of events, the acquisition and commercialization of rights for events and competitions, and a complete range of sports marketing services, that includes license management and e-commerce of the main clubs and sports federations. https://www.torneos.com/.

About DIRECTV LATIN AMERICA

DIRECTV Latin America delivers the best entertainment and information experience in the region. Subscribers enjoy 100% digital quality and sound, industry-leading customer service, technological superiority, the most distinctive high-definition content including original and exclusive series, complete coverage of the most important events, leagues and sports packages, and the Possibility of enjoying programming on different screens wherever and whenever the user prefers. For more information, visit www.directvla.com.

SOURCE Professional Fighters League (PFL)