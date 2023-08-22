Professional Fighters League Taps GameOn Technology to Bring AI Chat to the World of MMA

Intelligent chat arrives amid the 2023 PFL Playoffs at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Technology, the industry-leading intelligent chat platform, today announces that it has entered the world of mixed martial arts through its exclusive partnership with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world. PFL will employ GameOn's AI chat platform allowing for an enhanced and connected fan experience. The partnership aims to drive fan engagement for the PFL, saving support staff crucial hours and manpower while supporting the league's growing fanbase via a seamless, online chat process that users will love.

Launched amid the league's Playoffs at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, GameOn's fully-automated chat experience will provide the MMA league with insights and data to help the organization learn more about its growing fanbase, such as looking at the methods in which they view league events. These organically-shared responses will allow the PFL to better understand where their fans are watching from, ensuring new fans don't miss any of the action. Through chat interactions, information on fan locations will go a long way in helping the PFL deepen their understanding of this growing fanbase while establishing optimal viewing options based on various locales.

"This partnership is very exciting for us because MMA is so much different than the other sports teams and leagues we work with," said Alex Beckman, CEO of GameOn Technology. "Some fights can end within seconds of getting underway, so it's important fans have an outlet that can address their questions in a quick, effective manner. For a league with a rapidly expanding global footprint, growing ticket sales, viewership and social media following, GameOn's chat is the perfect way to help new and existing fans learn, interact, and become even more excited about PFL."

While GameOn's platform is designed to efficiently answer fan and customer inquiries, the PFL chat will assist in educating prospective fans about the league and its array of fighters, while also powering an all-in-one ticketing experience. To learn more about their favorite fighters and upcoming fights, fans can easily ask questions such as, "what's the fight schedule this weekend?" or "show me the latest PFL highlights". As the league strives to grow its social media following, the PFL is also simultaneously utilizing chat to introduce fans to an ongoing VIP ticket sweepstakes run through Instagram.

"Since its inception, PFL has been a leader in utilizing cutting-edge technology and we're thrilled to be partnering with GameOn," said Sean Loughlin, SVP Global Brand, Digital & Social at Professional Fighters League. "Their innovative platform will enhance our ability to serve our fans around the world through AI to streamline communication regarding event tune in, ticket giveaways, and more."

Across its partner roster, GameOn's chat platform drives click-through rates from users over 50% of the time, while also delivering anywhere from 15-20x the user engagement compared to traditional paid search. For more information, visit gameontechnology.com

About GameOn Technology

GameOn is the industry-leading intelligent chat platform that powers authentic conversational experiences for some of the world's largest and most popular brands, teams and content properties. Established in 2014 and based in San Francisco, GameOn's omnichannel technology engages fans, drives profitability and saves time and money for partners like the NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA Tour, FIFA, TIME Inc., among others. Founded by proven entrepreneurs Alex Beckman, Kalin Stanojev and Nate Simmons, GameOn has raised $54 million from leading VC firms like Quest Ventures, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Mighty Capital and celebrity investors like Snoop Dogg, Joe Montana and Gary Payton.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide on all key metrics and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. The Company has four global live fight franchises: PFL League Season, PFL Challenger Series, PFL PPV Super Fights, and PFL Europe.

PFL airs in the U.S. on ESPN and ESPN+ and is broadcast and streamed to 140 countries with 25 international leading media partners, including DAZN, DirectTV, Viaplay, Sky Sports, and MBC. PFL has dozens of major brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, GEICO, Bose, US Marine Corps, and Celsius Energy Drink.

PFL is backed by blue-chip investors including Ares, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with over 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GameOn Technology