PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE TO HOST SECOND HALF OF 2022 REGULAR SEASON AT OVERTIME ELITE ARENA IN ATLANTA

World's greatest fighters look to punch their tickets to the 2022 PFL Playoffs

PFL MMA to host events on June 17, June 24 and July 1 live on ESPN networks and streaming platforms

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world, today announced that the second half of its 2022 Regular Season will be hosted at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta and air live on ESPN and ESPN+ in primetime. Tickets will go on sale the week of May 9 with more details to be announced shortly.

The final three events of the regular season take place on June 17, June 24, and July 1 as fighters across the league's six weight divisions look to punch their tickets to the 2022 PFL Playoffs.

Photo by Professional Fighters League

"Following an electrifying start to the 2022 PFL Regular Season, we're excited to announce that the Professional Fighters League will host three events at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta on June 17, 24 and July 1," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "Atlanta is a leading sport, culture, and entertainment hub and we're looking forward to working with a disruptive partner like OTE to bring the best MMA fighters in the world to the city."

Overtime Elite is a transformative new basketball league created by Overtime, the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans, that offers the world's most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes. Situated in a 103,000 square-foot facility, headquartered at Atlantic Station, the league offers a year-round development program combining world-class coaching, cutting-edge sports science and performance technologies, top-notch facilities, and a rigorous, highly personalized academic program that enhances each athlete's journey from proficiency to pro.

The 2022 Professional Fighters League Regular Season kicked off in thrilling fashion last week with elite competitors across the Light Heavyweight and Lightweight divisions facing off in the SmartCage, headlined by Clay Collard defeating Jeremy Stephens in an action-packed brawl. Tonight, the Featherweights and Heavyweights make their season debuts starting at 6:30 pm ET on ESPN+, before the main card action begins at 9 pm ET on ESPN2.

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points advance to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to MMA fans around the world.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.

PFL is primetime in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and was broadcast and streamed live worldwide last year to 160 countries with partners including RMC Sport, FPT, Sky Sport, and more. The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience.

PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, US Marine Corps, and more. PFL is backed by major investors including Ares Capital, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

About Overtime Elite

OTE (Overtime Elite) is a transformative new sports league that offers the world's most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes, while engaging and inspiring a new community of digitally native fans.

OTE (pronounced Oh-Tee-E) provides a comprehensive accelerator for elite players' professional careers. The league offers a year-round development program combining world-class coaching, cutting-edge sports science and performance technologies, top-notch facilities, and a rigorous, highly personalized academic program that enhances each athlete's journey from proficiency to pro.

About Overtime

Overtime is the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans. In just five years, Overtime has built a community of over 65 million followers. The brand spans multiple verticals including basketball, football, soccer, gaming, sneakers, and business units including sponsorship, e-commerce, licensing and owned leagues.

Based in NYC, Overtime is funded by top VC firms, industry leaders, and athletes, including Andreessen Horowitz, Spark Capital, Sapphire Sport, Bezos Expeditions (the personal investment company of Jeff Bezos), Micromanagement Ventures (the family of the late David Stern), Black Capital, Morgan Stanley Counterpoint Global, Blackstone Strategic Partners, PROOF, Gaingels, Alexis Ohanian, Drake, and 30+ NBA stars including Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.

