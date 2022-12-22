Professional Football Player Andrés Iniesta Named Ambassador for Blockchain Game "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-"

TOKYO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOCKSMITH&Co., a subsidiary of fellow game development studio KLab and game developer Thirdverse Group announce that professional football player Andrés Iniesta has been appointed as an ambassador for the new blockchain game "Captain Tsubasa - RIVALS-". In this occasion, a special campaign with Andrés Iniesta will be conducted on Twitter.

Comment from Andrés Iniesta

“CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS-" is a blockchain game where players can train players from the original "Captain Tsubasa" manga and compete against other players. The game offers two game modes: "RIVAL Mode" which fully recreates the original story, and "PvP Mode" where players and supporting characters can compete against each other online. (PRNewsfoto/BLOCKSMITH&Co.)

Captain Tsubasa has been my inspiration since childhood and there is no doubt that it was Tsubasa who brought me to Japan, where I currently play soccer at.

I respect the team's challenge towards turning this into a blockchain game and am excited to become an ambassador and be a part of spreading the word.

Looking forward to enjoy this game together with all Captain Tsubasa, soccer, and blockchain game fans from all around the world.

Profile

Born in May 1984, he is a Spanish professional footballer.

He started his professional soccer career with FC Barcelona, winning 4 Champions League titles, 9 Liga titles, and was a key player in leading the Spanish national team to its first 2 consecutive EURO titles and its first World Cup title.

In May 2018, he transferred to Vissel Kobe and made his J.LEAGUE debut in July of the same year.

On New Year's Day 2020, the 25th anniversary of Vissel Kobe, he brought home their first title.

With 39 titles in a career spanning more than 20 years, he is second on the world's all-time list for soccer players.

His world-class technique, which has not diminished yet, fascinates people all over the world.

Click here for more detail: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/73

