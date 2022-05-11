Professional Golfer Justin Thomas Launches WearSPF Suncare Line

PGA Tour Player of The Year Justin Thomas is on a mission to motivate people to wear sunscreen after his own scare with Melanoma

WearSPF is his Message on a Bottle

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a personal skin cancer scare, professional golfer, Justin Thomas, launches high-performance, affordable suncare line, WearSPF , during Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month.

Not your traditional brand collaboration, the development of WearSPF is deeply personal to Justin. "My scare with melanoma was a real wake-up call for me and why I decided to partner with veteran consumer goods managers to launch WearSPF," said Justin Thomas. WearSPF is a message on a bottle creating a call to action to wear sunscreen. Justin is on a mission to educate and encourage people of all ages to "apply, re-apply and go get checked".

JUSTIN'S GAME-CHANGING MOMENT

As a professional golfer, Justin has always relished the hard work that comes along with his career. The practice, the tournaments, all of which have resulted in some amazing experiences- PGA Tour victories, the FedExCup Championship, and being a part of Team USA via the Olympics, the President's Cup, and the Ryder Cup. But these experiences have something in common besides being a source of pride - they all took place out in the sun.

In 2019, Justin's dermatologist discovered a mole on his calf that turned out to be a melanoma. Fortunately, his melanoma was discovered early and was able to be surgically removed. It left him with a scar and a close call with a very serious disease. He is setting out to help change people's awareness about prevention and ensure that they change their behavior and WearSPF.

"As a young athlete, I wish I had known to wear sunscreen all the time. I was lucky, we caught it early. Now I WearSPF AND ReapplySPF every 2 hrs. Y'all know I love competing but NONE of us can compete with the Sun. It's the Sun!"

THE LINEUP:

WearSPF is a high-performance, high-quality, and accessible suncare collection. Apply it, re-apply it, and re-apply again so Wearing SPF is par for the course .

Sunscreen Spray $13

Easy-to-apply, water-resistant, broad spectrum SPF 50 sports spray for face and body.

Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 $16

Original water-resistant, broad spectrum mineral SPF 30 lotion for face and body.

Sunscreen Sport Stick $10

Portable, water-resistant, broad spectrum SPF 50 sports stick for face and body.

Sunscreen Lip Balm $3

Original minty, water-resistant, broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 lip balm.

After Sun Cleanser $10

Skin-softening cleanser for removing both SPF and impurities.

Essential Sunscreen SPF 50 $18 coming soon

Original broad spectrum hybrid SPF 50 lotion for face and body.

WearSPF is available on wearspf.com, Amazon and in golf pro shops in May 2022.

ABOUT WEARSPF

WearSPF is high-performance, accessible suncare line complete with sprays, sticks and lotions for face, lips, and body, made in collaboration with pro-golfer Justin Thomas. WearSPF is a message on a bottle creating a call to action to wear sunscreen. Justin is on a mission to educate and encourage people of all ages to apply, re-apply and go get checked. For more information, go to wearspf.com and follow us at @wearspf_

WearSPF is proud to partner with the Justin Thomas Foundation. Proceeds of every sale of WearSPF go directly to the Justin Thomas Foundation.

