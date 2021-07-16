Professional Golfer Lucas Glover Shares His Secret Weapon is Medterra for Winning the 2021 John Deere Classic

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's most trusted CBD brand, Medterra , is proud to be a longtime partner of professional golfer Lucas Glover on his recent win at the 2021 John Deere Classic. Glover, a U.S. Open Major Champion and loyalist of the brand, attributed his success to incorporating Medterra into his day-to-day training routine. The added support of CBD products by Medterra gave Glover the extra advantage in staying calm and focused, leading into the final seven holes of the competition. Before the event, Glover developed a CBD routine that allowed him to train harder, recover faster and reduce discomfort throughout his body.

"Medterra played a large role in helping me in my journey in returning to the winner's circle. I've been grinding for the past 10 years, and with the help of Medterra, it's allowed me to push myself physically and mentally to perform at my all-time best," says Lucas Glover. "My training essentials include the Medterra Pain Relief Cream and their CBD Gummies (Stay Alert, Keep Calm and Sleep Tight) to help me work harder, clear my mind, and believe that I had a real chance to win."

"Glover's recent win showcases how the benefits of Medterra enhance the performance of athletes and significantly improve their ability to maximize training and performance," says Jay Hartenbach, CEO of Medterra. "It allows athletes such as Lucas Glover to continue to maintain being the best in their field."

Glover's daily CBD routine includes:

All Medterra products adhere to the brand's industry-leading quality and purity standards. Every ingredient is individually sourced to ensure high-quality, non-GMO, and organic cultivation, and the COA (certificate of analysis) is available on the website. Medterra has one of the most rigorous testing standards on the market and is developed alongside an in-house Medical Advisory Board. Each product adheres to the brand's industry-leading quality and purity standards, with only organically grown hemp from the United States and a COA QR code on every package and Medterra's website - putting transparency and education at the consumers' fingertips.

Medterra is the most widely distributed CBD company in the world, with its portfolio of products sold in over 23,000 retail locations in the U.S. and more than 120,000 distribution points globally, including necessary businesses like leading national grocery and drugstore chains, as well as online . For a store locator, please visit https://medterracbd.com/store-locator . For more information about Medterra, please visit www.medterracbd.com and follow @medterracbd on Instagram and Facebook .

ABOUT MEDTERRA INC:

Founded in 2017, Medterra has quickly grown to become one of the leading global wellness brands in the industry. A recent SPINS report recognized Medterra as the number one CBD company in the U.S. Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

