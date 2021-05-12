Professional Golfer Steven Kupcho Becomes First Signed Athlete For Evolution Development Group (EVO)

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Development Group, Inc. (EVO) today announced its much anticipated signing of the company's first athlete and professional golfer Steven Kupcho. Steven was selected after a nationwide search.

Every golfer being considered to be supported by EVO is put through a comprehensive assessment process that includes both physical and mental analysis as well as examining their performance and recovery capabilities.

"We are thrilled to sign our first athlete after spending months searching for that ideal EVO candidate," said EVO's CEO John Norman. "Golf is a highly competitive sport and also a very lucrative business when you combine tournament winnings with endorsements. Lifetime earnings for elite golfers can be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. EVO's unique business model, where investors share in the success of all EVO athletes, will surely attract investors and sports fans wanting to participate in the commercial side of professional golf."

EVO plans on putting Kupcho through a rigorous and extensive athletic development program that focuses on accelerating his progress so he can be competing on the PGA Tour in the shortest amount of time.

"EVO's a way to present an opportunity to guys like me that believe we have the talent to make it to the next level but don't have the tools the guys at the highest level have," said Steven Kupcho.

Norman says that real life examples can show that a golfer's path to the PGA Tour can be accomplished with a lot of hard work and a little bit of luck. Sighting the recent break-out performance of Will Zalatoris, who is not an EVO athlete, but who finished 2nd in his rookie appearance at the 2021 Masters and took home over $1.2 Million. Zalatoris was ranked 1,514th in the world in 2019, 483rd in 2020 and this year he skyrocketed to 27th in the world and is earning significant prize money.

"Zalatoris' achievement this year shows anything is possible and knowing that when an EVO athlete wins money, the investors get a piece of those winnings, will make watching Kupcho with the goal to advance to the PGA Tour even more exciting," said Norman.

The athlete development company also unveiled its elite team of experts to include Performance Enhancement Specialist Dr. Sean Drake and Dr. Ara Suppiah, Medical Analyst on NBC Golf Channel and one of the world's most trusted medical pioneers in professional sports.

In his role as Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Ara Suppiah, founder of the Functional Sports Medicine Institute will focus his expertise and techniques towards EVO athletes to maximize their health and vitality to enable sustained high performance. He has worked with many professional athletes and Olympic athletes including Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Lydia Ko and many others.

EVO is currently establishing an elite team of partners, advisors and investors who are all vested in mentoring the future champions across golf, motorsports, MMA/Boxing, and more. When an athlete signs onto team EVO, they are accepting the coaching and financial stability they need which will allow the athlete to focus solely on winning. In exchange, EVO investors receive a percentage of the athletes' future winnings and sponsorships.

For more information about EVO or to invest, go to https://evoinvest.com/kupcho

ABOUT STEVEN KUPCHO

Steven is a 28-year-old professional golfer from Westminster, Colorado. He turned pro after attending college and has been competing on multiple developmental and mini tours across the United States. His proudest competitive moment is when he shot a 63-62 to come from 9 shots behind to win in Sioux Center, IA on the Dakotas Tour in 2020. Golf is a game that runs in Stevens' family, his younger sister Jennifer Kupcho is also a professional golfer. Jennifer competes on the LPGA tour and was once ranked the number one amateur in the world. She is currently the 15th ranked professional woman golfer in the world.

ABOUT DR. SEAN DRAKE

Dr. Drake received his bachelor's degree at Florida State University. He received his Masters in Sports Health Science with an emphasis in Sports Injury Management as well as his Doctorate in Chiropractic from Life University in Atlanta. Dr. Drake holds numerous professional certifications.

In addition to running multiple performance centers and chiropractic clinics, Dr. Drake has extensive experience in treating active individuals as well as professional athletes including athletes from the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, Nitro Circus, UCI BMX, X-Games, USA Adaptive Surfing, ATP, WTA, AVP, AVP First, FIVB, CrossFit, PGA, LPGA, and Korn Ferry Tour. He has been the Medical Director for the Summer and Winter Dew Tour Games, Nitro Circus World Games, Nitro Circus Live Tours, and the UCI BMX Supercross World Cups, in addition to consulting for fire, police, military, professional teams, and athletes.

After founding and serving as the Sports Performance Institute Director at Life Chiropractic College West he went on to be the Vice President and Performance Director of RacquetFit and OnBaseU in Oceanside, CA working alongside Dr. Greg Rose of Titleist Performance Institute.

ABOUT DR. ARA SUPPIAH

Dr. Ara Suppiah is one of the world's most trusted medical pioneers in professional sports and the founder of the Functional Sports Medicine Institute based on decades of groundbreaking research and discovering how to solve the unmet needs of elite athletes to achieve maximum health and vitality to enable sustained high performance. Dr. Ara's Functional Sports Medicine™ model uses a holistic, proprietary approach by leveraging the sciences of functional medicine, allopathic medicine and Eastern medical philosophies to limit the amount of inflammation within athletes' bodies.

Dr. Ara is a highly sought-after personal physician on the PGA, LPGA Tour, ATP and WTA Tour, a practicing ER Physician, Chief Medical Analyst on NBC Sports Golf Channel, thought leader, speaker, and author.

ABOUT EVO

EVO is a revolutionary athlete-development company which plans to eliminate the financial burdens of tomorrow's champions and change the way fans experience sports through the power of investment. EVO aims to take skilled professional athletes in individual sports and provide them with world-class development and support, in exchange for a share of future earnings. A portion of those earnings will be shared with EVO investors, and this model will allow athletes to focus on winning, without the burdens of financial constraints.

EVO has partnered with Andretti Autosport to help scout future drivers. Andretti Autosport, led by racing legend Michael Andretti, boasts a wide racing portfolio rooted in tradition and designed for success.

HOW TO INVEST

If you are looking for a stock to buy today and sell tomorrow, EVO is not right for you. Investments are used to identify and sign athletes from EVO's expert scouting team who believe have the potential to become high earners in their sport. This is often a long-term project because some athletes may not earn money quickly or at all. When you invest, you receive real stock in EVO – one share of Class B Non-Voting Common Stock for every $0.75 you invest. In addition to owning equity EVO sets aside 5% of the earnings of each EVO athlete and distributes that pool of money pro-rata to all investors on an annual basis.

Learn more at http://www.evoinvest.com

