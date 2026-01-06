Professional Group Plans Highlights Continued Growth and Broker Support While Maintaining a Relationship-Driven Approach

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Group Plans, a leading general agency specializing in employee benefits, today announced continued growth and expansion of its broker support capabilities as employers and advisors navigate an increasingly complex benefits environment. As one of the nation's top-producing general agencies, Professional Group Plans supports brokers at scale while continuing to operate with a relationship-first philosophy that has defined the organization since its founding in 1993.

Professional Group Plans currently supports more than 90,000 employer groups, representing over 600,000 covered employees and dependents and more than $3 billion in annual premium across multiple industries and regions. Even amid substantial growth, the organization continues to be guided by a simple principle: treat people the way you would want to be treated and never lose sight of the importance of relationships.

"Growth should never come at the expense of how you treat people," said Kerry Phelan, CEO of Professional Group Plans. "Even as we've expanded substantially, our approach has stayed the same — lead with integrity, build real relationships, and show up for brokers and their clients when it matters most."

As benefit costs rise and regulatory requirements continue to evolve, brokers are facing heightened demand for strategic guidance, administrative efficiency, and dependable service partners. Professional Group Plans' continued momentum reflects its investment in infrastructure and carrier relationships, paired with a service model rooted in accessibility, accountability, and long-term partnership.

Professional Group Plans supports brokers across a wide range of industries and employer sizes through no-cost services that include:

Access to national and regional carrier relationships across medical and ancillary benefits

across medical and ancillary benefits Consulting expertise to support benefit strategy, plan design, and employer decision-making

to support benefit strategy, plan design, and employer decision-making Quoting and renewal support designed to help brokers manage timelines and administrative demands

designed to help brokers manage timelines and administrative demands Enrollment, implementation, and benefits technology support , including coordination across carriers and platforms

, including coordination across carriers and platforms Ongoing service and account support throughout the plan year

throughout the plan year ACA, compliance, and regulatory resources to help brokers navigate evolving employer obligations

to help brokers navigate evolving employer obligations Customized marketing and benefits communication support designed to strengthen broker branding and employer engagement

Industry trends continue to underscore the importance of strategic benefits planning, including increased emphasis on voluntary and ancillary benefits, heightened employer sensitivity to cost predictability, and growing expectations for seamless enrollment and administration experiences. Professional Group Plans remains focused on helping brokers respond to these shifts without losing the personal service and trust that built the organization.

"Our growth reflects the trust brokers place in us, and our success has always been rooted in relationships," said Steve Louro, Founder & Chairman of Professional Group Plans. "As the market evolves, that commitment remains unchanged."

As part of its continued expansion strategy, Professional Group Plans has recently entered new markets in Illinois and Georgia, bringing its established broker support model and high-touch service philosophy to advisors in those regions.

For more information about Professional Group Plans visit www.pgpbenefits.com

About Professional Group Plans

Professional Group Plans is a leading general agency dedicated to supporting brokers and their employer clients through comprehensive employee benefits solutions. Supporting more than 90,000 employer groups, the organization is recognized for its industry leadership, production strength, and longstanding broker and carrier relationships. Guided by a relationship-driven philosophy, Professional Group Plans pairs extensive industry experience with personalized, no-cost broker support to strengthen partnerships and simplify benefits delivery.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Boneta: [email protected] or 631.951.9200.

