Professional Hair Labs Announces Partnership with Celebrity Hairstylist Ambassador, JStayReady

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Hair Labs, the world leading brand in innovative hair care adhesives is thrilled to announce its partnership with renowned celebrity hairstylist, Jared Henderson (better known as JStayReady), as their first brand ambassador. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for both parties, as they join forces to bring visibility to the revolutionary product developments coming to market this year for the brand.

Professional Hair Labs has earned international recognition for its exceptional line of hair care products, including adhesives, solvents, and maintenance solutions, including the bestselling line of GHOSTBOND. Their commitment to safety, quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction has made them a trusted brand among hairstylists and hair enthusiasts. By partnering with J, a highly sought-after celebrity hairstylist, the company aims to strengthen its position as a leader in the industry while providing customers with unparalleled expertise and testimonials.

J, known for his creative vision, exceptional skills, and passion for hairstyling, has made a significant impact in the world of beauty and fashion. With an extensive client list that includes A-list celebrities, influencers, and industry icons like Doja Cat, Kelly Rowland and Coco Jones, he has garnered a reputation for his innovative approach and ability to create stunning hairstyles that make a statement.

"We could not be more excited to welcome J as our celebrity hairstylist ambassador," said Ryan Margolin, CEO of Professional Hair Labs. "Having such a respected talent working with us and our brand, is something we cannot wait for the world to experience. We're changing the adhesive space once again and we're honored to have J joining us."

The partnership between Professional Hair Labs and JStayReady brings together a shared vision to empower individuals through exceptional hair care and styling techniques and bringing light to the importance of safety behind hair adhesives. As part of the partnership, J will play a role in product development, sharing his expertise in formulating cutting-edge hair care solutions. He will also serve as a brand ambassador, appearing on social media, educational initiatives, and industry events, all to promote the collaboration and educate hairstylists, media and consumers about the benefits of Professional Hair Labs' products.

"I am so excited to finally be working with Professional Hair Labs," said JStayReady. "Being free to create & install my hair masterpieces using their cutting edge products will be a match made in heaven."

For more information about Professional Hair Labs and their partnership with JStayReady, please visit prohairlabs.com and follow Professional Hair Labs at @professionalhairlabs and JStayReady at @JStayReady.

About Professional Hair Labs:

Professional Hair Labs is family-owned and operated by three brothers who saw an issue with existing toxic hair replacement options and worked tirelessly to formulate a safer, functional solution. Becoming the catalyst for the first water-based option on the market, Professional Hair Labs' latest hair system innovation, GHOSTBOND, is developed with advanced adhesion technology for a maximum hold regardless of excessive sweating, moisture, and high temperatures. Available only on ProHairLabs.com, Ghostbond is suitable for oily skin, contains no harsh chemicals, and dries quickly and clearly for a flawless hair system installation.

