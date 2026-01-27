Professional Hair Labs Reintroduces Brand as GHOSTBOND

Industry-Leading Hair Adhesive Brand Unveils New Identity and Expanded Portfolio Trusted by Celebrity Stylists

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Hair Labs, the award-winning leader in cosmetic hair bonding, today announced its official rebrand to GHOSTBOND , marking a new chapter as the brand expands its product portfolio and strengthens its presence across the professional hairstyling industry.

The reintroduction features a refreshed visual identity, five professional-grade adhesive formulas, and a growing network of cultural and industry partnerships—embracing luxury, self-expression, and culture while celebrating the artists and creators who bring these values to life.

GHOSTBOND Hero Product Line-Up

From the camera-ready hold of Motion to the long-wear durability of Endure, the daily ease of Classic, and the sweat-proof strength of Sport, each line was designed with a different moment in mind.

GHOSTBOND Adhesive Product Lines Include:

GHOSTBOND Classic

GHOSTBOND Sport

GHOSTBOND Motion

GHOSTBOND Daily

GHOSTBOND Endure

GHOSTBOND products are a trusted choice among professional hairstylists in entertainment, fashion, and live performance. Known for their reliability, safety, and performance, the adhesives have been used in hair installations for artists including Doja Cat, Mary J. Blige, and Christina Aguilera, as well as by stylists supporting red carpet events, tours, and on-set productions worldwide.

"GHOSTBOND is where our story began, and where our future is defined," said Ryan Margolin, CEO of GHOSTBOND. "Bringing everything forward under this name aligns our vision and strengthens our ability to lead the next era of the category. Elevating the brand under this name isn't just a rebrand, it's a moment of alignment between our purpose and our people. GHOSTBOND has always led our innovation. Now, it leads our future."

The rebrand coincides with collaborations with celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck , whose clientele includes Megan Thee Stallion, Taraji P. Henson, and Missy Elliott, as well as recent Bonded For Life event attendee and key speaker, Blac Chyna (Angela White). Additional cultural partners include Beyoncé's lead dancers Trinity Joy and Darius Hickman, GloRilla collaborator K Carbon, WNBA star DiJonai Carrington, celebrity wig specialist Touched by TJ, alopecia awareness advocate Chloe Bean, and NCAA culture-shaping coach Dawn Thornton, further highlighting the brand's influence in both professional and consumer spaces.

Looking ahead, GHOSTBOND will make its first national retail debut later this spring, expanding access to the brand's professional grade, celebrity trusted adhesives beyond salons and stylists to consumers nationwide.

About GHOSTBOND:

For over two decades, GHOSTBOND has been at the forefront of innovation, crafting next-level hair adhesives that keep up with you. Trusted by stylists and everyday wearers alike, the brand delivers skin-safe, waterproof, and long-lasting solutions tested by professionals who know the game inside out. Engineered to meet every lifestyle and styling need—from camera-ready hold to sweat-proof strength—GHOSTBOND combines performance with bold, clean packaging, reflecting its iconic status in hair styling.

