Professional Haircare Products Market to record USD 4.63 Bn growth | Driven by introduction of customized products | Technavio

The potential growth difference for the professional haircare products market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 4.63 bn. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 3.97% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by the introduction of customized products. To meet the evolving demands of consumers, key vendors in the market are making significant investments in the development of customized products and haircare treatments. For instance, the sub-brands of L'Oréal, such as Studio Line and Elnett Hairstyle are offering various products for blowouts, frizzy hair, shiny hair, thick hair, hair coloring, and texturing. Similarly, L'Oréal recently launched its strengthening mask which helps in providing strength, conditioning, and shine to the tresses. The introduction of such products by leading vendors is driving the growth of the market.

However, the increasing penetration of DIY professional haircare solutions will reduce the growth potential in the market.

The professional haircare products market report is segmented by product (hair colorants, shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling products), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

By product, the hair colorants segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. Similarly, by distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales of professional haircare products in 2020.

APAC currently leads the market growth, occupying 30% of the global market share. China and Japan are the key markets for professional haircare products in APAC.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Coty Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

KOSÉ Corp.

L'Oréal SA

Key products offered by the company include INSTANT RESURFACING SHAMPOO and BLOW-DRY CREAM. Natura & Co.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group.

Professional Haircare Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 4.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis blank Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., KOSÉ Corp., L'Oréal SA, Natura & Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and and Unilever Group. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

