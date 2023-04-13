Professional Hygiene Global Market Report 2023: Shift Toward Data-Driven Cleaning Solutions Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Professional Hygiene Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global professional hygiene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.29% during 2022 to 2028.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Eco-friendly Products



Liquid hand washes have become increasingly popular in the past 15 years, both in the home and public places such as hospitals and toilets. Some people find them drying on the skin and experience skin irritation after using them. This is known as contact dermatitis and is particularly common in those who regularly use liquid hand washes as part of their job, perhaps in a hospital or kitchen, where cleanliness is vital. Many companies are now creating cleaning products that use more natural ingredients, avoiding harmful chemicals. Sustainable toiletries formulated with organic and natural ingredients that are kinder to the skin are in high demand. The increasing popularity of organic sanitizers, which are eco-friendly, skin-safe, and sustainable, is also likely to influence professional hygiene market growth due to safety concerns associated with the use of soaps and alcohol-based hand sanitizers.



IoT Revolutionizing Automatic Soap Dispensers



Vendors in the automatic soap dispenser segment connect IoT (Internet of Things) devices to their products, providing a sanitary no-touch experience without water and soap solution spillage. This has enabled more benefits to users, such as ensuring that people wash their hands properly for 20 seconds as per WHO recommendations. Automation in soap dispensers due to IoT gives a premium feel and helps maintain top-notch hygiene. The latest IoT-automatic soap dispensers are designed with sensors that will dispense the hand wash liquid in the precise quantity as programmed in the device. This is considered a 100% safe method to handle the device, and very minimal wastage of resources occurs.



Infectious Disease Outbreaks Across the World



Several infectious diseases are contagious and transmissible. The world of infectious diseases is constantly evolving, including infections at the global and national levels. The possibility of an unknown pathogen emerging and causing havoc is increasing. Disease outbreaks are mainly due to an infection or transmitted via animal-to-person contact, from the environment, or person-to-person contact. The majority of these diseases can be prevented by maintaining hand hygiene. A growing number of outbreaks has made people aware of hygiene, thereby supporting the growth of the professional hygiene market. Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread to several countries, leading to millions of cases. COVID-19 has spread to several regions worldwide, impacting the demand for sensor-based professional hygiene products at an exponential rate.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global professional hygiene market by product is segmented into tissues & napkins, soaps & sanitizers, and wiping & cleaning. Tissues and napkins are leading the product segment, which can be attributable to their increasing use in the hospitality sector and tourism industries. Rising hygiene concerns in public places are driving the tissue paper demand at a faster rate. Over the past three decades, the global tissue sector has undergone strong growth, capacity building, and consolidation.



Segmentation by Product

Tissues and Napkins

Wiping and Cleaning

Soaps and Sanitizers

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The hospitality segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 38% global professional hygiene market in 2022 due to the population shift from rural to urban areas. The hospitality sector includes sub-segments such as spas, hotels, restaurants, food chains, and other areas where guests can interact with the employees. Cleaning and sanitizing are basic steps in these sectors. The growing hospitality sector, such as resorts and luxurious hotels, and tourism, is driving the growth of the professional hygiene industry. The hotel industry is growing consistently, contributing over USD 3.41 trillion to the global economy in 2019. The professional hygiene products demand in the hospitality segment in the APAC region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.



Segmentation By Application

Hospitality

Commercial

Public Interest

Healthcare

Industrial

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Offline segment accounts for the highest revenue share of the global professional hygiene market, as it is easy to buy in bulk for professional use and at discounted prices. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are some retailers where vendors sell their products by acquiring a larger shelf space. In contrast, one can boost sales in small retail shops or departmental stores through better relations (offers and product promotions) with such retailers. Online retailers such as Amazon, BigBasket, Flipkart, Argos, eBay, Target.com, and other online portals of vendors offer such products directly through their online stores/websites. During the forecast period, the online sale segment is growing considerably in the global professional hygiene market.



Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global professional hygiene market in 2022, owing to the increasing luxurious hotel industry, international tourism arrivals, and health hygiene awareness. The US and Canada lead in the highest international sports events, trade fairs, and exhibitions, contributing to the region's growing international tourism arrivals. In addition, the increasing prevalence of HAIs in the healthcare segment is one of the major reasons demanding the usage of soaps & sanitizers, wiping, and cleaning products.

accounted for the largest revenue share of the global professional hygiene market in 2022, owing to the increasing luxurious hotel industry, international tourism arrivals, and health hygiene awareness. The US and lead in the highest international sports events, trade fairs, and exhibitions, contributing to the region's growing international tourism arrivals. In addition, the increasing prevalence of HAIs in the healthcare segment is one of the major reasons demanding the usage of soaps & sanitizers, wiping, and cleaning products. The US was the highest hit country with COVID-19, which fueled the overall professional hygiene industry growth. Also, the growing hand hygiene awareness by the government contributed to the growth of the sanitizer segment in the United States . For instance, the U.S. CDC campaign 'Clean Hands Count' encourages and empowers patients to ask healthcare providers whether they washed their hands. With support from GOJO Industries, the CDC Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion announced a hand hygiene campaign in 2016 called Clean Hands Count. This campaign aimed to improve hand hygiene outreach in U.S. healthcare facilities by creating a comprehensive initiative that reaches a broad group of healthcare providers, physicians, and patients.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

UK

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Key Company Profiles

Essity Aktiebolag

KIMBERLEY CLARK

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Koch Industries

Cascades

Other Prominent Vendors

Ableman International

Accent Controls

American Specialties

Askon Hygiene Products

Becto

Best Sanitizers

Bobrick

Bradley

Brightwell Dispensers

Bright Pancar

Christeyns

Cipla

Cleenol Group

Contec

Dihour

Dreumex

Ecolab

Euronics

EcoHydra Technologies

Fluid Energy Group

GOJO Industries

G9 Chemicals

Hokwang Industries

Himalaya Global Holdings

Hi-Genie

JVD

Kutol

Kiilto

LinkWell

Lion

Nice-Pak Products

Pal International

PAUN HARTMANN

SOFIDEL

SC Johnson

STERIS

Stryker

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Safetec of America

Vi-Jon

Vectair Systems

Whiteley

Zep

Zoono Group

