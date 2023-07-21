Professional Insurance Agents Call for Fall 2023 Award Nominations

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA National) has announced a call for nominations for four prestigious insurance awards in its 2023 Fall Awards program.

Nominations are now being accepted for the association's 2023 Company Award of Excellence, Company Representative of the Year, Managing General Agency (MGA) of the Year and Excellence in Technology and Social Media awards.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, August 18, 2023.

The PIA National Company Award of Excellence honors an insurance company that demonstrates a commitment to the independent agent insurance distribution system, and seeks to further the interests of professional, independent insurance agents.

The PIA National Company Representative of the Year Award recognizes the professionalism and unique contributions of an outstanding company representative.

The PIA National Managing General Agency (MGA) of the Year Award is given annually to recognize the outstanding achievement of a managing general agency in furthering the interests of agents, along with a commitment to the agency system and successful efforts to create a better business environment for professional insurance agents.

The PIA National Excellence in Technology and Social Media Award honors a PIA member agency that uses technology and social media communication tools to effectively further the goals of the organization, build upon an existing brand, and introduce products and services to an expandable customer base. The 14th annual Excellence in Technology and Social Media Award is sponsored by the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR).

All four award winners will be recognized via a PIA press release, a series of articles and an online video. 

PIA's three other major national awards—the Professional Agent of the Year, Young Insurance Professional of the Year and Customer Service Representative of the Year—will be presented in spring 2024.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes, and businesses. PIA's web address is http://pianational.org.

