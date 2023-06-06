Professional Interim Leaders Invited to Join National Interim Leadership Summit to Hear the Latest Industry Research, Share Best Practices, and Meet Peers

SEATTLE, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, interim leaders of nonprofit organizations will gather virtually July 26-28, 2023, for the National Interim Leadership Summit, sponsored by Third Sector Company. The three-day experience is dedicated to advancing one of the fastest-growing career opportunities and management solutions taking place today in community impact organizations and throughout the nonprofit sector.

Third Sector Company National Interim Leadership Summit

Interim leaders are often called upon to right organizations that are facing challenges, to fill in for a beloved leader who has retired or moved on, or to help an organization understand what it needs to grow and the type of person it should hire to help it get there. All the while, these interim leaders tend to work in a leadership vacuum, being called upon to set the path for impactful changes in a short time for an organization they likely will ultimately leave. This demanding and impactful work can also be lonely. That's why meeting and sharing ideas with other interim leaders is so important for interim leaders to succeed.

"Today, more than ever, we are seeing a high demand for interim leaders. Nonprofits across North America are facing increasing executive attrition, and their governing boards are becoming more appreciative of the unique skillset that interim leaders can bring to these vacant positions," said Jeffrey Wilcox, CEO and President of Third Sector Company, which trains and places interim leaders and offers leadership training to nonprofit boards. "We created this first-ever National Interim Leadership Summit to explore the latest research, share best practices, and help interim leaders develop a community to improve their experiences going forward."

The conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday July 26, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday July 27, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday July 28. It will be held virtually via a Zoom link. Cost is $395 to those who register before June 10. Price increases to $495 after June 9. Register at https://thirdsectorcompany.corsizio.com/c/63e953e2aa75f531317205e1

Topics to be covered include:

The State of the Interim Leadership Profession

The Work of the Interim Leader

Learning From One Another - How to Be an Effective Interim Leader

Participants will benefit from workshops focused on:

A "Research to Practice" theme that presents current nonprofit research and data through panel presentations, guest commentators, and break-out groups to discuss the implications for strategic transitional leadership on current trends in the nonprofit workforce and workplace.

Facilitated Affinity Group Roundtables that create spaces for networking and community to reinforce what is learned. Practitioners will be able to connect with others who share their unique backgrounds of identity and professional specialty. Affinity groups include: interim leaders of color, LGBTQ+ -identifying interim leaders, new interims, and those with backgrounds in the healthcare, arts, education, environment, fundraising, social services, and social justice subsectors.

Regional Networking Groups that create a way for interims from specific geographic regions to connect, build relationships, and identify ways to advance interim executive opportunities in their communities. Participants will be invited to continue a regional networking program following the Summit.

Developing a "State of the Interim Profession" Report to give voice to interim executives across the country. This working document will be crafted during the Summit with the goal of advancing the practical work of interim leaders and supporting their work in the field. It will be shared widely with the nonprofit community, and will be updated at future Interim Leadership Summits.

"With the increased demand for interim executives, it is essential that significant investments are made throughout the country to develop the interim executive profession and the diverse community of people who want to provide strategic transitional leadership to community impact organizations," Wilcox said. "The goal of this Summit is to produce a crowd-sourced report that will advance the practical work of interim leaders and support their work in the field."

Third Sector Company is a nationally recognized pioneer in leadership continuity solutions for community impact organizations including charitable causes, professional associations, and congregations. Leadership continuity solutions include interim chief executive and chief development officers, succession planning, executive search and professional development, including learning academies for interim executives, board members, and association leaders. Based in Seattle and founded in 2002, Third Sector Company services clients throughout the United States. Third Sector Company is committed to advancing justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion. https://thirdsectorcompany.com.

CONTACT:

Cynthia Flash

425-603-9520

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Sector Company